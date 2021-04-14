Sony Xperia 10 III: Sony’s first mid-range with 5G bets on OLED to stand out in image

The new Sony Xperia 10 III It is the latest addition of the manufacturer in its new range for 2021. Along with the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III we have this mid-range that for the first time also joins the rest and introduces 5G through the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor.

These are the characteristics of the Sony Xperia 10 III, a mobile that stands out for its compact size, a OLED panel with 21: 9 format without hole or ‘notch’ and with the IP68 certification water resistance. A very complete mid-range that maintains many of the peculiarities that make Sony recognizable on mobile phones.

Sony Xperia 10 III datasheet

Sony Xperia 10 III Dimensions and weight 154 x 68 x 8,3 mm



169 g Screen 6.0 “OLED 21: 9



FHD+, HDR Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 Memory 6 GB Storage 128 GB Rear cameras Principal: 12 MP, 27 mm, f/1.8



Gran angular: 8 MP, 16 mm, f/2.2



Telefoto: 8MP, 54 mm, f/2.4 Frontal camera 8 MP, f / 2.0 Drums 4.500 mAh Others Jack 3.5mm, Hi-Res Audio, DSEE, Gorilla Glass 6, resistencia IP68, 5G

A small resistant body where the 6-inch FHD + OLED stands out

The Sony Xperia 10 III arrives with the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 accompanied by 5G connectivity and 6 GB of RAM. Inside it offers 128 GB of storage and a 4,500 mAh battery. The company explains that this point has been increased by 25% compared to the previous generation and has adaptive charging technology to try to extend its useful life to more than three years.

Like its siblings, the Xperia 10 III introduces a 6-inch OLED FullHD + panel and a 21: 9 widescreen format where there is no presence of hole in the screen. Sony promises a “cinematic” experience, thanks to the screen supporting HDR and adding Triluminos technology, the same as its televisions, to try to improve the color.

The body of the device is quite compact, weighing only 169 grams. It also comes well protected with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, plus Gorilla Glass 6.

Sony explains that the terminal arrives with Android 11 and an update to its Xperia Transfer application that allows you to easily transfer images, music, contacts or messages from one mobile to another, including iPhone. For sound, the Xperia 10 III has Hi-Res Audio and DSEE Ultimate compatibility, processed to try and improve the sound.

At the rear is the triple camera of the Sony Xperia 10 III. We have a 12 megapixel main sensor with a 27mm lens and f / 1.8 aperture. It comes with two wide-angle sensors, 16 mm, and telephoto, 54 mm.

To improve its photographic section, Sony introduces detection of animals to automatically adjust the ISO. Night mode has also been improved and the ability to record 4K video has been added.

Versions and price of the Xperia 10 III

At the moment Sony has not announced the official price of the new Xperia 10 III. In Europe, the new device will be available in black in early summer, although there will also be versions in three other colors: white, pink and blue.

More information | Sony