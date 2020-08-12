Dragon Ball Z: red pupils and Gohan's potential, the secrets about the SSJ you don't know

Share it:

Among the most iconic powers of the shonen landscape, one of those to which fans are most connected is the legendary Super Saiyan, the power-up introduced by Akira Toriyama in his Dragon Ball. Yet, many do not know that the sensei had taken into consideration other variants of the transformation, which were then modified in the course of the work.

As we know, by the voice of the sensei himself, the blonde hair was a gimmick to save time and help Akira Toriyama and her team during the serialization of the manga. Originally, in fact, the hair did not have to vary from the iconic black color of the Saiyans, but this choice changed during the work. But it was not the only change made later, as the author had foreseen for the eyes of a Super Saiyan the color red purple instead of the currently known greenish (or bluish). This was evident in one of the official illustrations released on the occasion of the release of the fifth film.

But it is not the only curiosity about it, as Toriyama had considered the idea of ​​allowing Gohan to manifest his potential even only with the help of coloring the pupils without necessarily having to dye your hair blonde. This was by virtue of the half-blood character – terrestrial and Saiyan – of the son of Goku, a choice which, however, was discarded following careful reflection.

And you, instead, would you have liked to see these changes in the work? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below. But speaking of the work, do you think the Super Saiyan has become an obsolete power?