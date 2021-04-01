Naruto: 5 powers stronger than the “Six Paths Sage Mode”

The Sage Mode of the Six Paths It was one of the strongest skills that Naruto Uzumaki had access during the Fourth Great Ninja War. This was thanks to the chakra of the tailed beasts and the powers of the six paths bestowed upon him by Hagoromo Otsutsuki, the titular sage of the Six Paths.

This form granted him immense powers, such as the ability to feel emotions and gives him a complete understanding of all things that exist. Following, The Truth News shares you five powers stronger than the “Six Paths Sage Mode” in the anime from Masashi Kishimoto.

5 – The Rinnengan in the Naruto universe

El Rinnegan It is one of the strongest dojutsu in the Naruto world, if not the strongest. Various characters have handled it over time, and each of them is incredibly overpowered.

This grants six different powers that allow the user to control powers such as gravitation, and also grants unique powers to the user, such as the time-space jutsu of Sasuke Uchiha and Madara’s Limbo: Hengoku.

4 – Karma in the Boruto universe

The Karma is the seal of a member of the Clan otsutsuki which he can inscribe into another human, essentially making him a vessel in which to reincarnate if he dies. The longevity of the host depends on its power and capabilities. If the Karma-giving Otsutsuki is powerful enough, this would make the ship a tremendous fighter.

3 –El Modo Baryon de Naruto Uzumaki

Spoiler! The Baryon Mode was Naruto Uzumaki’s strongest form when he was Kurama’s Jinchuriki, the Nine-Tails. This form of his used Naruto and Kurama’s chakra as raw material and used them to give rise to a new and stronger chakra. In this way, the blonde could overwhelm even Isshiki Otsutsuki. However, the price to pay was high.

2 – The Power of the Ten Tails

Of all the powers in the Naruto series, becoming the Jinchūriki of the Ten Tails it is one of the most impressive. So far, three Ten-Tailed Jinchūriki have been seen in history in Hagoromo Otsutsuki, Obito Uchiha, and finally Madara Uchiha.

Becoming the Ten-Tailed Jinchūriki grants a tremendous boost of power and places the user close to the level of the Otsutsuki. Madara Uchiha He was even able to fight Naruto Uzumaki in his Six Paths Sage Mode without much trouble.

1 – The Chakra Fruit

The members of the Otsutsuki Clan go from planet to planet and consume all life, thus growing a Tree of god there, which eventually gives a Chakra Fruit. When done enough times, the Otsutsukis become too strong for anyone to fight and thus become literal gods.

With this power, Kaguya became a threat that even Naruto needed a lot of help to seal despite having the “Six Paths Sage Mode”. We remind you that the manga and anime of Naruto continues in its current sequel Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

