Dr. Stone Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans can now look forward to season 3 of Dr. Stone, which has been a long time coming. The story will start after the 54-minute special Dr. Stone: Ryusui, which introduced a new character who will have a major impact on the rest of the story.

This special showed a new version of a Good Morning World opening from Season 1. It also pushed the story in a new direction, where Flexibly and his friends will travel through the sea to discover the potential source of the stone formations, based on his calculations and guesses. The Kingdom of Scientific knowledge is going to do something big to get civilization back to how it used to be.

You might have recognized the Professor from Money Heist, who always planned two steps, or Light Yagami from Death Note, who’d been able to outsmart this same world’s best detective by always planning ten moves.

But there is each anime character who knows so much about science that no human, even if they studied science for ten billion years, could ever learn as much as he does.

One of these anime is Dr. Stone, which tried to give us Ishigami Senku, this same smartest anime character as well as probably the most interesting plot for science fans.

The anime Dr. Stone is based on the Japanese manga series authored by Riichiro Inagaki and drawn by Boichi, who is from South Korea. The first season of the anime ran from July 2018 to December 2019, as well as the second season, which was about the Stone Wars arc, came out at the beginning of 2021.

At Move Festa earlier this year, the next season of the show was confirmed. Source of a Petrification Saga is what season 3 of Dr. Stone is said to be about. So, even as the premiere date gets closer, people are getting more and more excited.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Release Date

Fans of Dr. Stone, I’ve got a few juicy pieces of news that will blow your minds! According to the AnimeTV Twitter account, Season 3 of Dr. Stone is coming out soon! How could it be?! The next season is set to start in April 2023, according to what I’ve heard, it will be part of a Spring Anime Season.

People say that the news was shared just at the Jump Festa scene back in 2022. And, get this, the news came with a special spin-off episode about Ryusui Nanami that would air in July 2022. But that’s not all! At the finish of the special, we ended up getting a sneak peek at the title of Season 3, which is said to be Dr. Stone: New World.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Cast

First up is Ishigami Senku, who is the brains behind the plan to save the world. In the Japanese version, Kobayashi Yuusuke gives him a voice. If you’re wondering, he has nothing to do with Kobe Bryant or the other famous Kobayashis.

Next is Asagiri Gen, a charismatic and manipulative team member whose voice is done by Kawanishi Kengo. He probably could talk his path out of anything with the way he talks.

Satou Gen gives voice to Chrome, a youthful inventor who is always eager to learn. Fun fact: “Chrome” is short for “Chromium,” which is a real element.

Numakura Manami gives voice to Kohaku, a fierce village warrior who ends up being a key part of the squad. She has just the right voice to show how strong and determined Kohaku is.

Suzuki Ryouta gives voice to Nanami Ryuusui, a wealthy businessman who joins the group on their journey. His voice is so smooth, it’s no wonder he’s so good at business.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Trailer

Dr. Stone Season 3 Plot

Dr. Stone goes into detail about how, during the initial two seasons as well as the special episode, a mysterious light coming from the sky scared everyone and how 3,700 years went by in a matter of seconds.

Senku Ishigami was the first person to wake up, and it seems like he was awake the whole time because he counted every second before starting his journey to save humanity. He brings back Tsukasa, who, despite his good intentions regarding Senku’s purpose, hates adults because of how he was raised.

After getting away from Tsukasa, Senku finds the village his father built while he was in space during the tragedy. He meets Hyoga, who wants to rule this same new world, after securing this same Revival Fluid cave as well as tricking Tsukasa.

With help of Tsukasa, he beats him, but Tsukasa gets injured while doing so. Senku makes a ship as well as sails to a new world to save some Tsukasa and find out what caused civilization to turn to stone and end.

According to the new official trailer, Senku’s new goal is to find the source of New wave Fluid and to save 7 billion lives with Ryusui Nanami, the best captain in the world who has just come back to life.

They finally look like they’re getting ever closer to their goal, yet we’ll have to see what season 3 has in shop for us.

Season 3 of Dr. Stone will start sometime in 2023, according to what was said at the Anime Japan event. Fans can anticipate the series to come out within the summer of 2023, though no date has been given.

In addition to the next season, the announcement said that a special OVA will come out sometime this month. It will connect the two subsequent seasons of Dr. Stone, so fans can look forward to it.

So far, both IMDb and Crunchyroll have given the show high marks. If the animation keeps up at the same level, fans can be sure there will be another season, as there is sufficient material for an anime adaptation.

Approximately 83 chapters of the manga have been used in the and first second seasons together. Since there are about 25 volumes as well as 232 chapters in the series, fans can be sure that there will be a fourth season.

If you want to read this same manga after the second season is over, you can start with chapter 84. On Crunchyroll, viewers can view the most recent episodes of the show.