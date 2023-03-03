Do It Yourself!! Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

This article will tell you everything you need to know about Do It Yourself! Season 2, including when it will come out, who will be on it, and how well it did. Find out that if Do The Yourself!! was already renewed and get all your questions answered by reading on.

Season one of Do It Yourself!! The event was a massive success, and it showed off a lot of different do-it-yourself projects and skills, such as home improvement, crafting, gardening, and cooking.

Experts with a wide range of skills and backgrounds were on the show. They shared their expertise and expertise with viewers and gave them ideas to use in their DIY projects.

Fans can expect more of the same in season 2, including exciting new projects, fresh experts, as well as additional helpful hints to help you make the most of your DIY projects.

Do It Yourself!! is for everyone, whether you’ve done it before or are just starting Everyone will find something they like in Season 2. There is something for everyone on the show, from easy projects which may be done on Saturday to more complicated ones that will take more time and work.

So mark onone’salendars and get prepared to roll out your sleeves and get imaginative with It do It Yourself!! Part two. The show will be a hit to DIY fans of all levels of skill because it gives ideas, shows how to do things, and is fun to watch.

Do It Yourself, a slice-of-life anime made by Pine Jam, s a lot of fun. It’s about a chill girl named Serufu Yua who, like her childhood best friend Miku “Purin” Suride, tries to get into the prestigious Yuyu Girls’ Vocational High School but fails.

Gata Garls’ High School is not quite as on the internet as the renowned high school that is continuing to keep up with the trends of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Serufu’s first choice of school turns her down, so she goes to her second choice. There, she joins the DIY Club, which is currently on its last legs and is about to be shut down.

However, with the help of the club’s leader, Rei Yasaku, Serufu gets a lot of people to join the club again. The happy story of Serufu as well as the DIY Club has a lot of fans all over the world.

The anime’s story of hope and healing has been praised by both critics and viewers. After the end of season 1, fans may want to know what comes next. If you have the same question, we know the answer.

Do It Yourself!! Season 2 Release Date

The first season of “Do It Yourself!!” came out on October 6, 2022, and it concluded on December 22, 2022. There are twelve episodes of the anime, and each one is about 23 minutes long.

It was directed by Kazuhiro Yoneda, and it had talented voice actors like Konomi Inagaki as Serufu Yua, Nichika Oomori as Juliet Queen Elizabeth VIII, Kana Ichinose as Miku Sirude, and Karin Takahashi as Kokoro Kouki.

There hasn’t been any official word about whether or not the anime will have a second season. The company that makes the show, CGDCT, hasn’t said anything about a renewal, and other companies that make or distribute the show haven’t said anything either.

Since “Do It Yourself!!” isn’t based on a manga or light novel, it’s harder to tell if it’s going to come back than it is with shows that are.

But the show has gotten good ratings and reviews on different sites, such as MyAnimeList. The response has indeed been positive both in the United States and abroad.

The success of the show will probably depend on how well Blu-ray and DVD copies sell in the U.S. On December 23, 2022, as well as March 24, 2023, the show will come out on Blu-ray and DVD in four parts.

It’s worth noting that Square Enix’s comic books magazine Manga UP! also started publishing the “Do It Yourself!! On November 7, 2022, the first book came out.

The response to a manga will also play a role in deciding if the anime would be kept going or not. If the anime is kept going, the second season is likely to start at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

Do it on your own!! The cast of Season 2

Do it on your own!! People like the anime show a lot. We can expect to see the same people from season one again. The people in Season 1 are:

Konomi Inagaki as Serufu Yua

Kana Ichinose as Miku ‘Purin’ Suride

Ayane Sakura as Rei ‘Kurei’ Yasaku

Azumi Waki as Takumi Hikage

Karin Takahashi as Kokoro ‘Shii’ Kouki

Kikuko Inoue as Serufu’s mother

Nichika Ohmori as Juliet ‘Jobko’ Queen Elizabeth VIII

Yumi Kakazu as Haruko Hoketsu

Hozumi Gôda as Kurage-san

Seira Ryû as Kidoma-sensei

Do It Yourself!! Season 2 Plot

In the last episode of the first season of Do It A do!!, Serufu led the DIY club through many problems, but they were able to build a treehouse in the end.

One of the members, Jobko, is going back to the United States, so the team decides to organize an event for her and say their goodbyes.

The club’s big accomplishment was building the treehouse, which they celebrated by decorating together. Serufu and Miko worked together to make it look special.

The DIY club members will keep taking on more difficult projects the next season to find out what they like. The club is likely to grow and add new members, who will bring new ideas and skills to the table.

The girls will meet new people and learn about one another while pushing themselves to their limits and getting better at doing things themselves.

Jobko had to go to America, so it’s not clear when she’ll come back or how Helen’s friends will deal with her absence.

They will miss her as well as the distinctive skills and ideas she helped bring to the club, though. The show will look at how the club will change now that there is a new member along with how other people will deal with the changes.

The 4th Industrial Revolution as well as new technologies have made the world change so quickly that it’s hard to keep up.

So, schools have did stop using old methods and have begun using new technologies. Serufu Yua and her best friend from childhood, Miku “Purin” Suride, both are interested in attending the prestigious Yuyu Girls’ Technical High School.

Purin gets into the cutting-edge Yuyu High School because he is better at technology. Serufu, on the opposite hand, is accepted to the less traditional Gatagata Girls’ High School, even though she’s more likely to get in trouble.

Serufu has been riding her bicycle to class one day and got into a crash. Serufu goes to the same school as Rei Yasaku, so he stops to help Serufu fix his bike.

Serufu finds that out Rei is in control of the school’s Do-It-Yourself Club, which is struggling because it doesn’t have sufficient members, and Helen likes making local traditions.

Serufu opts to join this same club when Helen realizes that it could give women a chance at reconciling with Purin.

She wants to get the group back with each other as friends by having them work on creative projects. When fresh people join the DIY Club, Serufu not just to learns how and where to make things, but she also tends to make new friends.