Preparing for the premiere of the anime Odd Taxi

From the anime’s YouTube account Odd Taxi A new promotional video has been published, which introduces us to the cast and announces that the first four episodes will have a preview on March 20, as well as the arrival of a summary of them, reminding us that the anime will officially premiere in April .

This project will be introducing us to Kotogawa, a quite antisocial taxi driver who only interacts with his passengers, with whom he usually has all kinds of conversations, and who will be taken by a missing girl.

The announced cast is:

Natsuki Hanae como Kotogawa

Riho Iida como Shirakawa

Ryohei Kimura como Goriki

Kappei Yamaguchi como Shika

Suzuko Mimori como Louis Nikaido

Moeka Koizumi como Shiho Ichimura

Manatsu Murakami como Yuki Mitsuya

Kо̄hei (comedy duo Miki) as Daimon Mayor

Asei (comedy duo Miki) as Daimon Minor

Yūsuke (comedy duo Diane) as Shigaki (Homosapiens)

Atsuhiro Tsuda (comedy duo Diane) as Baba (Homosapiens)

Takashi (comedy duo Trendy Angel) as Kabazawa

Tomoko Murakami (Morisanchu Comedic Trio) as Taeko

Keisuke Takai (dúo cómico Girly Records) como Fukumoto (Banno Illumination)

Phoenix (Girly Records comedy duo) as Kondo (Banno Illumination)

Kenji Hamada como Dob

Kōdai Sakai como Imai

Sōma Saitō as Tanaka

Makoto Furukawa como Yamamoto

Chado Horii como Sekiguchi

Takaya Kuroda como Kuroda

Amane Shiomiya como Kano

Chika Kagura como Reina

METEOR as Yano

??? como Satoshi Nagashima

The management will be in charge of Baku Kinoshita, with the assistance of Norio Nitta in studies OLM Y P.I.C.S, for the scripts there will be Kadzuya Konomoto, while Hiromi Nakayama will be responsible for the design of the characters.

A manga adaptation was published on January 15 by Takeichi Abaraya and Konomoto launched in Shogakukan’s Superior Dalpana.