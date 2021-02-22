Preparing for the premiere of the anime Odd Taxi

From the anime’s YouTube account Odd Taxi A new promotional video has been published, which introduces us to the cast and announces that the first four episodes will have a preview on March 20, as well as the arrival of a summary of them, reminding us that the anime will officially premiere in April .

This project will be introducing us to Kotogawa, a quite antisocial taxi driver who only interacts with his passengers, with whom he usually has all kinds of conversations, and who will be taken by a missing girl.

The announced cast is:

  • Natsuki Hanae como Kotogawa
  • Riho Iida como Shirakawa
  • Ryohei Kimura como Goriki
  • Kappei Yamaguchi como Shika
  • Suzuko Mimori como Louis Nikaido
  • Moeka Koizumi como Shiho Ichimura
  • Manatsu Murakami como Yuki Mitsuya
  • Kо̄hei (comedy duo Miki) as Daimon Mayor
  • Asei (comedy duo Miki) as Daimon Minor
  • Yūsuke (comedy duo Diane) as Shigaki (Homosapiens)
  • Atsuhiro Tsuda (comedy duo Diane) as Baba (Homosapiens)
  • Takashi (comedy duo Trendy Angel) as Kabazawa
  • Tomoko Murakami (Morisanchu Comedic Trio) as Taeko
  • Keisuke Takai (dúo cómico Girly Records) como Fukumoto (Banno Illumination)
  • Phoenix (Girly Records comedy duo) as Kondo (Banno Illumination)
  • Kenji Hamada como Dob
  • Kōdai Sakai como Imai
  • Sōma Saitō as Tanaka
  • Makoto Furukawa como Yamamoto
  • Chado Horii como Sekiguchi
  • Takaya Kuroda como Kuroda
  • Amane Shiomiya como Kano
  • Chika Kagura como Reina
  • METEOR as Yano
  • ??? como Satoshi Nagashima

The management will be in charge of Baku Kinoshita, with the assistance of Norio Nitta in studies OLM Y P.I.C.S, for the scripts there will be Kadzuya Konomoto, while Hiromi Nakayama will be responsible for the design of the characters.

A manga adaptation was published on January 15 by Takeichi Abaraya and Konomoto launched in Shogakukan’s Superior Dalpana.

