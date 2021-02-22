Preparing for the premiere of the anime Odd Taxi

From the anime’s YouTube account Odd Taxi A new promotional video has been published, which introduces us to the cast and announces that the first four episodes will have a preview on March 20, as well as the arrival of a summary of them, reminding us that the anime will officially premiere in April .
This project will be introducing us to Kotogawa, a quite antisocial taxi driver who only interacts with his passengers, with whom he usually has all kinds of conversations, and who will be taken by a missing girl.
The announced cast is:
- Natsuki Hanae como Kotogawa
- Riho Iida como Shirakawa
- Ryohei Kimura como Goriki
- Kappei Yamaguchi como Shika
- Suzuko Mimori como Louis Nikaido
- Moeka Koizumi como Shiho Ichimura
- Manatsu Murakami como Yuki Mitsuya
- Kо̄hei (comedy duo Miki) as Daimon Mayor
- Asei (comedy duo Miki) as Daimon Minor
- Yūsuke (comedy duo Diane) as Shigaki (Homosapiens)
- Atsuhiro Tsuda (comedy duo Diane) as Baba (Homosapiens)
- Takashi (comedy duo Trendy Angel) as Kabazawa
- Tomoko Murakami (Morisanchu Comedic Trio) as Taeko
- Keisuke Takai (dúo cómico Girly Records) como Fukumoto (Banno Illumination)
- Phoenix (Girly Records comedy duo) as Kondo (Banno Illumination)
- Kenji Hamada como Dob
- Kōdai Sakai como Imai
- Sōma Saitō as Tanaka
- Makoto Furukawa como Yamamoto
- Chado Horii como Sekiguchi
- Takaya Kuroda como Kuroda
- Amane Shiomiya como Kano
- Chika Kagura como Reina
- METEOR as Yano
- ??? como Satoshi Nagashima
The management will be in charge of Baku Kinoshita, with the assistance of Norio Nitta in studies OLM Y P.I.C.S, for the scripts there will be Kadzuya Konomoto, while Hiromi Nakayama will be responsible for the design of the characters.
A manga adaptation was published on January 15 by Takeichi Abaraya and Konomoto launched in Shogakukan’s Superior Dalpana.