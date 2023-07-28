Dimension W Season 2 Release Date: Will It Ever Happen?

One of the best science fiction action anime currently airing is “Dimension W.” It omits several major details from the manga but painstakingly constructs a creepy world full of novel science fiction themes. The technological jargon is plausible, and the visual aesthetic is evocative of other excellent anime shows like “Darker than Black.”

Whether or not science fiction is your thing, you should give this one a go, and if you’ve already seen the first season, you’ll want to keep reading to find out how likely a second-season renewal is.

Dimension W Season 2 Renewal Status

The critics were quite kind to the first season of the anime, praising its fresh animation and story. It was favorably accepted by audiences as well. As a result, after the first season concluded, expectations were high that Studio 3Hz and Orange would renew it for a second run. But alas, it wasn’t to be. Season 2 of Dimension W was not renewed by the producers. Fans continue to hold out hope that the show will be renewed at some point in the future.

Dimension W Season 2: Will it ever return?

Many rumors circulated throughout those four years, suggesting that the anime might eventually make a comeback. Unfortunately, none of them were correct. No formal word has been made public about the show’s cancellation. Everyone was taken aback when Dimension W wasn’t renewed immediately for a second season, given how popular it is. Fans shouldn’t give up hope, though, because there is still a chance it will make a comeback.

Dimension W Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of ‘Dimension W’ began airing on January 12, 2016, and concluded on March 27, 2016, after a total of 12 episodes. On the other hand, ‘Dimension W’ also features two other adaptations of side stories. As of the 25th of June, 2019, no new chapters of the original manga will be added. Given this, it’s likely the show’s writers have enough of material for a follow-up adaptation.

There has been no official word yet on when production for Season 2 will begin. Given the show’s success, it seems unlikely that it won’t be renewed for a second season. If ‘Dimension W’ is picked up for a second season, we expect it to premiere in 2023 at the earliest.

Dimension W Storyline

Dimension W, the fourth dimension, is experimentally confirmed to exist in the year 2036. Energy from Dimension W can be extracted using cross-dimensional electromagnetic induction devices called Coils. Tesla Energy and governments throughout the world constructed sixty massive towers in the shape of a truncated icosahedron to maintain the energy from Dimension W and provide power to every corner of the globe.

The story opens in 2072, when this “world system” has been running for nearly ten years, and remote electrical power is supplied via Coils of varying sizes to everything from telephones to vehicles and robots. However, illegal activity is facilitated by the usage of potentially lethal unregistered Coils that do not report back to New Tesla Energy.

The “Collectors” of the bounty-hunting world are the ones tasked with seizing the illicit Coils. A Coil-hating Collector named Kyouma Mabuchi meets the gynoid “daughter” of New Tesla Energy’s dying intellectual founder, Mira Yurizaki. When Mira’s father goes missing while testing a double-ringed Coil, she reluctantly teams up with Kyouma to investigate the mysterious activity surrounding the illicit Coils and New Tesla Energy.

Dimension W Season 2 Cast

Kyouma is a Collector who has largely sworn off all Coil-related technology and has a hobby of restoring old gasoline-powered cars in a junkyard.

Mira is a highly advanced robot who exhibits human mannerisms and insists that she is a normal girl despite her robotic headgear, metallic tail, and other inhuman physical attributes.

Mary is a shady club owner who contracts Kyouma to collect illegal Coils for the New Tesla Energy bounty.

Koorogi is a computer expert and engineer employed by Mary.

Albert is an old friend of Kyouma who works for New Tesla Energy’s Dimensional Administration Bureau (D.A.B.)

Shido is the “physicist of the century” and founder of New Tesla Energy in America.

Seira is the wife of Shido Yurizaki and a leading prosthetics and robotic developer.

Ichigo is the daughter of Shido Yurizaki and Seira Yurizaki.

Claire is the Chief Operations Officer (C.O.O.) of New Tesla Energy Central 47 and Albert’s superior.

Shiora is the granddaughter of Claire Skyheart.

The loser is a masked art thief who is popular with the public for broadcasting his heists, which apparently always fail, hence his nickname.

Haruka is a former New Tesla Energy scientist and protege of Shido Yurizaki who went mad after New Tesla Energy executives suppressed his promising research while he was on the verge of a breakthrough.

Dimension W English Dub

You may watch ‘Dimension W’ with an English dub on Funimation and on Amazon.