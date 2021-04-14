Shingeki no Kyojin final chapter sells out magazines in Japan

After a career of almost twelve years, the creator of the series Hajime Isayama officially brought Shingeki no Kyojin to an end with the last issue of the revista Bessatsu Shonen from Kodansha. This is already a big problem for a number of reasons, but now the success of the manga is taking the magazine to a new milestone.

The magazine that presents the final chapter of the series is running out in stores in Japan And it’s been so successful that the magazine will do something pretty weird. The issue featuring the final chapter has received much attention in its native country that a reprint of it is already being ordered.

This is a rare occasion for the magazine, and that just goes to show how highly anticipated this final chapter really was. According to the announcement of the official Twitter account of the series, a reprint of the issue with the final chapter of Shingeki no Kyojin has already been ordered for April 30 in Japan.

Screenshot: Official post @ShingekiKyojin on Twitter

Portada oficial de la revista Bessatsu Shonen con Attack on Titan 139

Where to read the final chapter of Attack on Titan?

For fans who want to see the final chapter, they can currently find Attack on Titan chapter 139 through services like Crunchyroll Manga and ComiXology. The Truth News reminds you that Kodansha Comics has the physical manga available.

Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert finished telling their story and now it only remains to see the same ending in their anime adaptation. WIT Studio made the first 3 seasons of the series, while the fourth and final season was produced by Studio Mappa.

When does the anime Shingeki no Kyojin end?

The official anime adaptation of the series will return for the second half of its final season in winter 2022. With this leaving fans in high suspense, there is much to look forward to. Study Map He will continue to host the show and adapt the play Shingeki no Kyojin in its entirety.

