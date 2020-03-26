Entertainment

Did Akira also predict the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics?

March 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
Akira it is a work that does not need many presentations, as the film stands among the most important titles in the entire cultural panorama of Japanese animation. The success is such that even many years after the end of the manga, Planet Manga continues to prepare new editions.

The masterpiece of Katushiro Otomo it has contributed greatly to revolutionizing an industry constantly in ferment, thanks to a particular but extremely fascinating history. Recently, because of the Coronavirus, a curious prophecy about an Akira table made much discussion.

As if to confirm and make this detail even more disturbing, another clue emerged linking the pandemic of Covid-19 the infectious disease that affected Otomo sensei's dystopian Tokyo. The chirping reported by aitaikimochi and later going viral thanks to Comic Book, reads the following:

"I find it hard to believe as much as the prediction of the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Akira's are so frighteningly accurate. The graffiti on the wall says "canceled 中止", although in reality it has been postponed (延期). Wow, he went very close. "

But by the way, did you know that Katushiro Otomo is working on a new animated film called Orbital Era? And you, instead, what do you think of this disturbing curiosity? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

