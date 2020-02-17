Diablo and Overwatch will reach Netflix according to Blizzard co-chair

Share it:

Two new video game franchises could be breaking through to the catalog of Netflix and both have a great legion of followers behind. Specifically, it is Diablo and Overwatch, two Blizzard licenses that would have their own animated series on the platform.

This information is not a rumor emerged from nowhere, nor an official announcement from Netflix or Blizzard, as it is information published on the LinkedIn profile of Nick van Dyk, one of the presidents of Activision Blizzard and also producer of Skylanders Academy for Netflix.

"With my creative partner I have developed and sold an animated series based on the Blizzard Overwatch franchise", it can be read in his profile. It is curious because it is an important bombshell and is mentioned in passing without official announcement.

"Diablo executive producer, a television adaptation of the Blizzard Entertainment license, developed with an anime style. The series is currently in pre-production for worldwide distribution on Netflix," he continues.

In the case of Overwatch, Netflix is ​​not specifically mentioned and therefore we wonder if they have opted for another distribution route for this adaptation. The normal thing would be that taking advantage of an agreement they have cast both licenses on Netflix since the distribution offered by this platform cannot match any other one at the moment.

We hope that the announcement of these projects will be formalized soon. We know that Netflix has adapted licenses from the videogame world with great solvency and there are Castlevania and The Witcher to prove it. In fact it would not surprise us that the Diablo series had an animation style similar to that of the first series mentioned.

In the case of Overwatch we expect something closer to the CGI taking into account the incredible animated shorts that Blizzard has been publishing since the game's launch.