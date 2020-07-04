Diablo 3, Season 21 is upon us: news and starting time

Share it:

Season 21 of Diablo 3, called Trials of the Storms, is about to begin: the players of the action RPG will be able to benefit from the new contents starting from 02:00 in the night between today and tomorrow. Let's find out what's new.

During the new thematic season, occasionally (every 90 seconds) your character will channel an elemental power unleashing it on the surrounding environment for a limited period of time:

Meteors raining from the sky.

Crackling electricity.

A wall of fire.

Tornado of pure energy.

Avalanches to crush your enemies.

As for the rewards, they are expected items first introduced in Season 9that is, the chest protection and gloves of the Conqueror's Suit, as well as the Pandemonium portraits and the rocky mascot Rocky. For those who have already participated in the previous seasons, there are the wonderful Marchingegno mascot and the Fabbrica portrait frame.

For the occasion, the class suits conferred thanks to the Gift of Haedrig also rotate. Here are those expected from Season 21:

Barbarian – Earth Power

Crusader – Spikes of the Invoker

Demon Hunter – Shadow Blanket

Monaco – Clothing of the Monkey King

Shaman – Cloths of the Jade Harvester

Magician – Mantle of the Phoenix

Necromancer – Grace of Inarius

For details on the Seasonal Conquests, the Rewards of the Seasonal Path and the Notes of Patch 2.6.9 that accompanies the launch of Season 21 of Diablo 3, we invite you to consult the official website.