Devils’ Line Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Based on the manga of the same name, Devils’ Line (or Debiruzu Rain in Japanese) is a dark fantasy anime series. The manga series, written and drawn by Ryou Hanada, debuted on March 22, 2013, and new chapters continue to be released to this day. Season 1 of Devils’ Line premiered on April 7, 2018, half a decade after the manga series’ first publication.

The anime adaptation was confirmed by Japanese animation studio Platinum Vision. Followers of the manga series, as well as some new viewers, were pleased with the adaptation, and they have been waiting patiently for word of a second season. Everything we know thus far about Season 2 can be found here.

Devils’ Line Season 2 Renewal Status

It’s true that there’s still a good deal of content waiting to be modified. Unfortunately, the green light for Devils’ Line Season 2 has not yet been given. While we can only speculate as to why, the most popular theory is that it just didn’t garner enough interest.

Unfortunately, the unusual crossover between Twilight and Hellsing did not attract as many viewers as the creators had planned. Despite there being no confirmation of a Season 2, the show has not been formally canceled, thus there is always a potential that it might return.

Devils’ Line Season 2 Release Date

When the anime is renewed for a second season will determine when it will be made available to the public. Once Platinum Vision gets the go signal, manufacturing is expected to proceed for at least two years. Season 2 of Devils Line might premiere in 2024 assuming the renewal happens in the first half of 2019.

Devils’ Line Story

Vampires (also known as demons) who dwell among people and go unnoticed in the show’s dark fantasy plot are the focus of Demons’ Line.

In particular, it centers on Yuuki Anzai, a human/vampire hybrid who works for the mysterious Division 5 to solve murders involving vampires in Tokyo. When Yuuki saves a human college student named Tsukasa Taira from a vampire assault, his life takes a drastic shift. Even though Yuuki isn’t a true-blue vampire, he nevertheless has the same need for blood as his undead brethren. However, he never drinks human blood.

As Yuuki becomes closer to Tsukasa, he must decide whether or not to break his cardinal rule of never taking human blood in order to avoid turning into a monster and spreading havoc on the city.

Devils’ Line Cast

Yūki Anzai Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka(Japanese); Adam Gibbs(English)

Tsukasa Taira Voiced by: Yui Ishikawa(Japanese); Luci Christian(English)

Hans Lee Voiced by: Ryōhei Kimura

Takashi Sawazaki Voiced by: Yoshimasa Hosoya(Japanese); Justin Doran(English)

Juliana Lloyd Voiced by: Miyuki Sawashiro(Japanese); Carli Mosier(English)

Kirio Kikuhara Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai

Takeshi Makimura Voiced by: Hiroshi Kamiya

Nanako Tenjō Voiced by: Nao Tōyama

Kenichi Yoshii Voiced by: Shouta Aoi(Japanese); Nathan Wilson(English)

Yōsuke Asami Voiced by: Kazuyuki Okitsu

Naoya Ushio Voiced by: Ryōta Ōsaka

Megumi Ishimaru Voiced by: Akira Ishida

Midori Anzai Voiced by: Mayumi Asano

Tamaki Anzai Voiced by: Mamoru Miyano

Shōta Akimura Voiced by: Hiro Shimono(Japanese); Scott Searles(English)

Ryūsei Yanagi Voiced by: Satoshi Hino(Japanese); John Ramirez(English)

Ryūnosuke Katagiri Voiced by: Daisuke Hirakawa

Devils’ Line Season 2 Plot

The first season adapts up to Chapter 40 of the manga, skipping over the last two chapters. With 69 chapters in the manga, Season 2 of Devils’ Line would adapt the remaining chapters.

As Anzai journeys to Obihiro, he will investigate the circumstances behind his birth and the hybrid scheme. As he gains knowledge of his history, he will come to terms with and gain mastery over the Devil inside.

Tsukasa and Anzai will continue to develop their friendship over time. Tsukasa plans to present Anzai to her parents at some point in the future. They go as far as talking about a possible wedding in the near future. However, the manga stops short of the future necessary to show the couple getting married.

Devils’ Line Season 2 Trailer

There have been no official trailers produced for the anime yet. Fans are patiently waiting for confirmation of the anime series, but there have been no announcements on the show’s renewal. The show is being updated on a regular basis to reflect the most recent information. We promise to keep you informed of any developments about the program.

Where to watch Devils’ Line?

Depending on where you live, you can watch the first season of Devils’ Line on either Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, or Netflix. If a second season is produced, these services are the most likely to air it.