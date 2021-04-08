Shingeki no Kyojin Creator Shares Final Sketch To Say Goodbye To Series

The final chapter of Shingeki no Kyojin will be released in just a few hours, which will close the long-running story created by Hajime Isayama, and the creator of the dark franchise has given fans a final sketch that shows Survey Corps in a much happier light.

Although fans of the anime may be a bit bummed with the news that the series won’t come to an end on the small screen until 2022, it is clear that the story of the manga leaves nothing on the table like the final story of Eren, Mikasa and Armin.

Twitter user “Attack On Fans” shared creator Hajime Isayama’s final sketch before the Attack On Titan manga comes to an end, showing the series’ heroes and villains giving one last “hooray” to celebrate the trajectory. from the series:

Imagen: Hajime Isayama –Personajes Shingeki no Kyojin

When was Shingeki no Kyojin released?

Shingeki no Kyojin started in 2009 thanks to his manga printed in Kodansha, and the anime adaptation began a few years later in 2013 thanks to the creative minds of Wit Studio already MAP study in the anime season 4 released in 2020.

Although the reins of the series were handed over to MAPPA, the animation studio responsible for Jujutsu Kaisen, The God of High School and the upcoming Netflix anime series, Yasuke, fans are still clamoring to see how the Survey Corps story will end and which of their favorite characters will make it out alive in the end.

While there has been no announcement of an Attack On Titan sequel or spin-off Following the series’ conclusion, fans are taking the opportunity to relive numerous moments from the series and honor Hajime Isayama’s work before the finale.

Although Shingeki no Kyojin may not continue, we hope Isayama will continue to visit the world through sketches and artwork to be released in the future. Needless to say, there are still great moments left for the anime’s fourth and final season. The Truth News reminds you that you can watch the show on Crunchyroll.

Get the latest details from the anime world.