I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

Isekai fantasy animation ‘I’m Standing on a Million Lives,’ also known as ‘100-man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru,’ is based on Naoki Yamakawa’s Japanese manga series of the same name. Yotsuya Yuusuke, the show’s antisocial protagonist, is whisked away to a fantastical realm populated by fantastical beasts. Yuusuke and his friends Shindou Iu and Hakozaki Kusue go on a series of time-limited journeys together, during which they must battle various demons and creatures. Nonetheless, they have no idea that the carnage they cause is real.

The anime debuted on October 2, 2020, and has since garnered high marks for its original story, compelling characters, and compelling primary narrative. It’s worth noting, however, that the weak quality of its worldbuilding has also been heavily criticized. whether the conclusion of the show’s second season left you wondering whether it would be renewed for a third, your search is over. All you need to know is right here.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 3 Renewal Status

The show’s director and animation staff have been tight-lipped about when the third season will premiere, which is disappointing. The majority of the fall 2021 slate’s canceled series renewed before the completion of their last episodes. The Duke of the Dead and His Maid and Tokyo Revengers were both revived for a second season in a similar fashion. But Season 3 of I’m Standing On a Million Lives was different. There was no word that the show would continue. However, production has not been halted yet.

In addition, “I’m Standing On a Million Lives” has achieved widespread recognition. IMDb users gave the second season a 6.4 rating. In addition, the sequel has been given 6.86 out of 10 ratings on MyAnimeList. As a result, the anime’s ratings are strong enough to ensure a second season. Fans shouldn’t get their hopes up too high, however, until the announcement is made officially.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 3 Release Date

The first season of this show was a great hit, and not only with the reviewers. Even though the program received low marks from reviewers, its popularity among viewers was undeniable. The manga’s sales increased by a factor of 11 after the first season, which will be in 2020. Unfortunately, we didn’t have too much fun in the second season. That sales boost turns into a loss after the second season.

Is there going to be a season 3? So far, however, there has been no official word on whether or not the show will come back for another season. The massive set piece at the end of season 2 made us doubt they would continue the adventure. But at this point, all we are able to do is hold out hope. Perhaps Maho Films wanted to keep the series going in order to bring back the excitement and mourned-over success. Anything might still happen; this page will be updated with any new information we get on renewal.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Story

Yuusuke Yotsuya, Iu Shindo, and Kusue Hakozaki were brought to do his show by a mystery half-faced monster, who gave them each individual objective to fulfill within the time limit of the play. If at least one of them lives until the timer runs out, they will regenerate after their deaths and effectively become immortal.

Yuka Yukitate, Keita Torii, and Glenda Carter made up the additional trio. They go on quests, complete them, and then return to the world—at least, until the next quest pops up. There was a time gap of many years. After each task is complete, the unknown being answers any and all inquiries. And it showed that they were using a huge variety of different environments and playthroughs.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Cast

Yuusuke Yotsuya Voiced by: Yūto Uemura(Japanese); Zeno Robinson(English)

Iu Shindo Voiced by: Risa Kubota(Japanese); Jeannie Tirado(English)

Kusue Hakozaki Voiced by: Azumi Waki(Japanese); Valeria Rodriguez(English)

Yuka Tokitate Voiced by: Makoto Koichi(Japanese); Tara Sands(English)

Kahabell Voiced by: Chiwa Saitō(Japanese); Cristina Vee(English)

Majiha Purple Voiced by: Kanako Takatsuki

Majiha Pink Voiced by: Ai Furihata

Keita Torii Voiced by: Toshiyuki Toyonaga

Yana Voiced by: Ayana Taketatsu

Ahyu Voiced by: Aoi Yūki

Canteele Voiced by: Shin-ichiro Miki

Thanzamer Voiced by: Yoshimasa Hosoya

Glenda Carter Voiced by: Saori Hayami

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 3 Plot

Jezby’s true identity as the dragon bishop is revealed in the season 2 finale. The adversary admits to manipulating the villagers’ memories when questioned by Glenda. She not only murdered many innocent people, but she also murdered Iris. The heroes put up a fierce struggle as she attempts to flee, and with Yuusuke’s ultimate sacrifice, they are able to bring the evil to justice. All the heroes go back to their planet and resume their everyday lives after the mission is over.

In season three, the heroes will go to the Kingdom of Goldia to combat the spread of the Rainbow Stair. However, before they can do that, they must first eliminate the parasitic wireworms. Yuusuke and his buddies will receive some help from Goldia’s authorities, but they’ll be surprised by the situation on the ground. One of the most difficult tasks will be getting the drug abuse rate in the area down to 3%.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 3 Trailer

No trailer or teaser for the upcoming third season of “I Am Standing On A Million Lives” can be found at this time.

I’m Standing on a Million Lives Rating

Fans of the series have praised it for being “something different and a little less boring.” It has a 6.6/10 rating on the Internet Movie Database.