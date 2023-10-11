Demon Slayer Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Following the first season, the show’s record-breaking 2020 film, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, became the highest-grossing anime in all time, the highest-grossing film in all time in Japan, as well as the highest-grossing film worldwide in 2020.

It is therefore not surprising that fans could hardly wait for the December premiere of the second season of the popular anime series. The primary protagonists also travel to Yoshiwara, Japan’s red-light district, to track down a demon responsible for the area’s pandemonium.

The second season of the anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga series takes up where the first left off, focusing on the ongoing conflict between teenager Tanjiro Kamado and the Demon King responsible for his parents’ brutal murder: Muzan Kibutsuji.

Prior to the release of season two, Fuji TV addressed concerns that the setting was inappropriate for an anime that many small children will want to watch.

“In regards to content, it was subject to the usual examination, but we intend to broadcast it without making any changes,” Yuriko Nakamura, chief of programming at Fuji TV, said.

In the past two years, Demon Slayer has been an enormous success. It reached new heights during the pandemic with the release of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which became the quickest Japanese film to gross over 10 billion yen.

In December 2020, the film’s cumulative revenues surpassed $313 million, displacing Hayao Miyazaki’s magnum opus, the critically acclaimed animated fantasy film Spirited Away, which had held the top position since its release in 2001.

Since the release of the anime series, Demon Slayer’s popularity has skyrocketed. Since the manga’s début in February 2016, the franchise has generated more than $8.75 billion in sales, making it one of the highest-grossing media franchises in history.

Based on the acclaimed Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotogue, Demon Slayer is an action-adventure anime. The animated series produced by Studio Ufotable debuted in 2019 and has since released two successful seasons and one feature-length film.

The animation, characters, and action sequences of the anime series have made it a worldwide phenomenon, garnering praise from admirers everywhere. In October 2021, Season 2 of Demon Slayer was published with 18 episodes for viewers to appreciate.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Release Date

On Sunday, December 5, 2021, Japanese broadcaster Fuji TV transmitted an hour-long episode, giving fans their first look at Tanjiro Kamado’s second season adventures.

Sunday airings are scheduled for the foreseeable future. The number of episodes in the second season has not yet been determined.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Cast

Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado

Akari Kitō as Nezuko Kamado

Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira

Katsuyuki Konishi as Tengen Uzui

Miyuki Sawashiro as Daki

Atsumi Tanezaki as Hinatsuru

Shizuka Ishigami as Makio

Nao Toyama as Suma

Ryōta Ōsaka as Gyutaro

Satoshi Hino as Kyojuro Rengoku

Daisuke Hirakawa as Enmu

Akira Ishida as Akaza

Junya Enoki as Senjuro Rengoku

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Kagaya Ubuyashiki

Rikiya Koyama as Shinjuro Rengoku

Daisuke Namikawa as Hotaru Haganezuka

Toshihiko Seki as Muzan Kibutsuji

Kazuhiko Inoue as Yoriichi Tsugikuni

Mamoru Miyano as Doma

Demon Slayer Season 2 Plot

This is the most anticipated plotline for admirers of Demon Slayer. The Demon Slayer Entertainment District is pleased to proclaim the opening of its new Arc Battles and Events area. In this new section, adventurers will be able to participate in numerous Arc Wars.

They will be able to defeat formidable foes and earn substantial rewards. Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu accompanied Tengen on his voyage to Yoshiwara to assist in the search for his missing wife, who was researching reports of demons in the area.

After their conflicts on Mount Nagumo and recuperation at the Butterfly Mansion, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Nezuko are entrusted with assisting in the investigation of the Mugen train, where over forty people have gone missing.

They combine forces with one of the most formidable swordsmen in the Demon Slayer Corps, the Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, in order to confront the demon aboard the Mugen train and rescue the passengers.

Later, Tanjiro and his companions join forces with another of the Demon Slayer Corps’ top-tier swordsmen, the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, and travel to the Yoshiwara Entertainment District, where demons are said to reside, to investigate a rumored powerful demonic presence that prowls the city at night amidst its bustling human population.

Tengen Uzui, who possesses the unique ability to command sound, plays a significant role in the second season.

The second season adapts the fan-favorite Entertainment District Arc from the manga, in which Tanjiro travels to Japan’s red-light district to track down a demon wreaking devastation in the area.

As expected, this arc contains some suggestive material, but the season has passed Japanese standards and customs without any alterations to the original plot.

