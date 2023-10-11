Shomin Sample Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Shomin Sample is one of many series in the harem, comedy, as well as ecchi categories.

Shomin Sample represents one of the few ecchi harems that feels truly original and invigorating to watch, despite its ubiquitous genre.

Not only because the environment is somewhat distinct, but also because the anime’s ecchi elements feel natural and humorous, unlike any other similar title.

Shomin Sample originated as a Japanese light novel story titled Ore ga Ojousama Gakkou ni “Shomin Sample” Toshite Rachirareta Ken by Takafumi Nanatsuki and Gekka Uruu.

It has been produced by Ichijinsha because December 2011 and concluded in July 2016 with the publication of a total of twelve volumes under their Ichijinsha Bunko imprint.

Shomin Sample, additionally referred to as Shomin Sample: I Was Abducted by an Elite All-Girls School as a Sample Commoner, is an adaptation of Takafumi Nanatsuki’s light novel series of the same name.

Similar to other horror-themed anime series, the narrative of this series is structured similarly. The comedy series currently has only one season with twelve episodes.

Except for the two volumes containing only brief stories, the original light novel has approximately eleven volumes.

Eleven total volumes have been published thus far. There were twelve episodes in the first season of Shomin Sample. This series’ music was composed by Hiromi Mizutani and supervised by Masato Dzimbo.

Shomin Sample Season 2 Release Date

We always hope that our beloved series will return for a second season, and all Shomin Sample fans are avidly awaiting the premiere date of season 2.

There have been no updates regarding the release date of Shomin Sample Season 2, however. If the production studio publishes the details in the future, we will keep you informed.

Shomin Sample Season 2 Cast

And in the new season of Shomin Sample, we are going to see our favorite characters as well as a few new ones, including Kimito Kagurazaka, voiced by Atsushi Tamaru; Aika Tenkubashi, voiced by Yu Serizawa; Rika Tachibana, who will voice Reiko Arisugawa; and Hakua Shiodome, voiced by Yuki Kuwahara.

Shomin Sample Season 2 Trailer

Shomin Sample Season 2 Plot

The television series Shomin Sample combines horror and a romantic comedy. Kimito Kagurazaka, a high schooler, is the protagonist of the series.

Kimito has been enrolled against her will at the all-girls school Seikain, where the girls of the Nobel family are isolated from the outside world in order to preserve their purity.

Before viewing any series, we all hope for something from it and anticipate that it will contain all the elements we seek, and the cartoon series Shomin Sample contains everything that anime viewers hope to see.

When Kimito Kagurazaka transfers to an all-girls high school, the show has an intriguing plot revolving around the life changes that ensue. The series has many fascinating characters who will make you chuckle, and it has plenty beautiful romantic sequences with interesting narrative elements.

Kimito Kagurazaka happens to be a commoner with a predilection for men’s musculature, or so he must continue to say if he wishes to remain in good standing at Seikain Academy, a prestigious all-girls school.

Kidnapped by the school under the presumption that he prefers men, Kimito is made into their “commoner sample,” exposing the females to both commoners and men in order to make the transition with the world after school is not startling.

Kimito maintains his masculinity despite being threatened with castration if his sexual proclivities do not align with the school’s assumptions.

At every turn, however, Kimito encounters eccentric individuals who make his life more difficult.

Aika Tenkuubashi, a social pariah who blurts out whatever crosses her mind; Hakua Shiodome, a juvenile prodigy; Karen Jinryou, the daughter of a samurai who is preoccupied with defeating Kimito; along with Reiko Arisugawa, the ideal student who believes she will marry Kimito.

Together with the commoner, these four girls comprise the Commoner Club, which aims to teach the girls concerning life outside of school, while Kimito progressively learns about the strange females encircling him.

People frequently deceive for a variety of causes, some beneficial and some negative. They lie to save themselves from a complicated situation, to avoid confusion, or for other reasons. However, it is widely acknowledged that the truth will eventually surface, and one cannot conceal from it eternally.

The specter of falsehoods is a transient solution that will eventually disappear. And every action has its own consequences, and everyone must eventually confront the consequences of their actions.

Kimito Kagurazaka, whose life we follow in the anime series Shomin Sample, shares a similar fate as a result of his propensity for deception. Kimito is a “commoner” in the Shomin Sample universe.