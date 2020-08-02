Entertainment

Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, new trailer and Japanese release date

August 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In the past few days, various rumors have chased about upcoming news for the film Demon Slayer, Infinity Train. And here, precisely, that today a new trailer was released on August 2 and the release date of the feature has been confirmed.

The short video clip visible at the bottom of the article was re-shared by the Twitter account Anime News And Facts, who specified the release date – October 16th – and confirmed the return of the LiSa group for the realization of the soundtrack, "Fire".

The trailer stages a series of sequences that, once again, demonstrate meticulous care by Ufotable in the management of the technical sector. And this impression – if confirmed at the exit – will constitute an important achievement, given the precarious production conditions imposed by COVID-19.

The film represents a direct sequel to the first season; will follow the adventures of Tanjiro and his companions and introduce the Pillar of Fire, Sengoku, the character who constitutes the founding nucleus of the narrative plot.

