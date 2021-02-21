Demon Slayer 2 was accused of being “sexist and inappropriate”

When you are the center of attention, it is inevitable that there will be several criticisms. These brought by the feminist public, however, are particularly serious. Demon Slayer was accused of revolving around the concept of prostitution, a completely inappropriate theme for a series dedicated to younger people.

On several Japanese forums it is the controversy broke out, feminist audiences have lashed out against the animated production of Demon Slayer as “sexist and inappropriate”.

“Feminists have criticized the alleged gender differences presented in the productions of recent years. Thus, the Demon Slayer animated franchise, which is currently immeasurably successful, has become the goal of this association“was explained in an article.

“The second season of the animated adaptation, which is titled Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yuukaku-Hen, as the title suggests, takes place in a Yuukaku, a red light district that offers prostitution services“.

The red light districts of Demon Slayer have therefore aroused a strong concern in Japanese parents. In their opinion, this narrative development is inappropriate for a series that targets children. “I wonder how they intend to explain how a Yuukaku works to children“said one parent.

Also, according to another audience, the animated franchise contains many sexist elements. Will this controversy extinguish the success of the work? Here are all the details on the second season of Demon Slayer, which will be released in 2021.