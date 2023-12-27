Delicious in Dungeon Anime: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

The new fantasy cookery anime Dungeon Meshi (or Delicious in Dungeon) follows a group of heroes who, in case it wasn’t clear before, are stranded in a dungeon with no food other than the creatures they hunt for food.

Delicious in Dungeon has had a respectable run since its 2015 manga debut, and now, at long last, an anime adaptation is in the works. Fans of food adventure show like Food Wars! are in for a treat.

Two segments of the anime will be broadcast consecutively when it debuts shortly. Learn more about the Delicious in Dungeon anime right here! We cover the plot, when it will be released, and more.

Delicious in Dungeon Release Date

On January 4, 2024, the much-awaited anime series will finally make its debut. The show will premiere on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks. Spectators will be ecstatic to hear that, beginning on the same day each week, Netflix will both stream and dub the series. Starting in January and ending in June, Delicious in Dungeon will span two courses, or quarters of the year.

People living in countries other than Japan will be able to watch the anime series on Netflix since the streaming service has licensed it. Thanks to Netflix, anime lovers from all around the globe have access to a wide variety of titles. Delicious in Dungeon, like other popular anime series on the site, will air weekly.

Delicious in Dungeon Plot

At the beginning of the game, Laios, Marcille, and Chilchuck are members of a big dungeon exploration party that meets a dragon—unfortunate but inevitable—and their adventures continue from there.

Though the dragon eventually devoured Laios’ sister, Falin, she was instrumental in the group’s escape. As they cling to what little they have left—clothes and weapons—Laios persuades Marcille and Chilchuck to return to the dungeon in search of the dragon, with the hope of reanimating Falin.

Unfortunately, the three won’t have any supplies, so they’ll have to make do with what they discover in the dungeon. This may include eating plants, insects, wild animals, and monsters. Their disillusionment with the offer is soon alleviated when they encounter Senshi, a dwarf fighter and “gourmet” dungeon chef.

Delicious in Dungeon Cast

Laios Voiced by: Kentarō Kumagai

Marcille Voiced by: Sayaka Senbongi

Chilchuck Voiced by: Asuna Tomari

Senshi Voiced by: Hiroshi Naka

Falin Voiced by: Saori Hayami

Namari Voiced by: Akira Miki

Shuro Voiced by: Shinji Kawada

Kabru Voiced by: Wataru Katō

Rinsha Voiced by: Rie Takahashi

Mickbell Voiced by: Miyu Tomita

Kuro Voiced by: Tōru Nara

Holm Voiced by: Yūya Hirose

Daya Voiced by: Kei Kawamura

Sissel Voiced by: Yū Kobayashi

Delicious in Dungeon Production Details

Delicious in Dungeon will only be available on Netflix, but the production will be handled by Studio Trigger. They are well-known for their work on Kill la Kill and Cyberpunk Edgerunners, and they even had the same crew as Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. In 2019, they also made a promotional video that got fans interested in an anime adaptation.

Composer Yasunori Mitsuda is known for his work on the soundtracks of Chrono Trigger and Inazuma Eleven, while writer Kimiko Ueno is known for Eden and Pingu in the City. The director of Delicious in Dungeon is Yoshihiro Miyajima, who is known for Star Wars: Visions, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, and Little Witch Academia.

Delicious in Dungeon Episodes

While we don’t yet know how many episodes Delicious in Dungeon will feature, we do know that there will be at least 24 as the program is set to air in two consecutive courses (parts). While we wait for Netflix to announce the wonderful news, we may hope that the number will increase to 26 episodes.

Delicious in Dungeon Trailer

Recently, Kadokawa unveiled a new teaser for Delicious in Dungeon, their anime series. In contrast to previous advertising materials that center on the gimmick of everyone needing to eat dungeon creatures to live, this trailer not only reveals the duration and theme music but also emphasizes the core narrative, which centers upon Laios and his crew striving to revive Falin. More series trailers are on the way in the coming months, and it seems like they’ll keep switching up their emphasis.

Conclusion

The first episode of the anime will captivate viewers with its magical combination of fantastical elements and gastronomic marvels. With the release date quickly approaching, fans can’t wait to go on an adventure with the heroes.

Fans of the manga and those who have never seen it before are in for a real treat with this anime adaptation, which is being directed by the legendary Studio Trigger and has a fantastic voice cast. Set aside some time in your schedules to prepare for the exciting escapades and mouth-watering treats that are to come in the anime series.