Boy’s Abyss Chapter 153 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Boy’s Abyss is a popular manga series, or its readers cannot wait for the remaining 153 chapters to be released.

As is customary, rumors, spoilers, and unfinished scans of the following chapter can be found on the Internet.

Due to the elevated level of apprehension it may be difficult to distinguish between reality and illusion.

At this point, we enter the scene. Chapter 146 of “Boy’s Abyss” delves into the enigma and emotion of the abyss as the narrative unfolds.

In this article, we discuss the impending chapter’s subject matter, potential spoilers, and anticipated release date.

Follow the tumultuous lives of Reiji and Chako through the manga’s online availability information.

Chapter 146 of “Boy’s Abyss” continues to examine the obstacles its characters confront. Chako undergoes medical treatment following an eventful turn of events, while Reiji enjoys a much-needed break from the pandemonium.

Reiji is relieved to learn that Chako is not responsible for the attack, but granted the nature of this world, challenges and ambiguities continue to plague their lives.

As relationships develop and characters navigate the abyss for their existence, readers can anticipate heightened emotional along with narrative intensity.

The dismal and dreary narrative of “Boy’s Abyss” dealt with a variety of difficult topics, including suicide, child abuse, along with emotional trauma.

The manga should be read with prudence, as it is not at all cheerful and contains a number of potentially upsetting themes.

Boy’s Abyss illuminates the detrimental and undervalued characteristics of humanity and people in general.

Boy’s Abyss Chapter 153 Release Date

Chapter 153 of the popular manga series Boy’s Abyss is anxiously anticipated by fans. According to sources, the chapter will be released on October 16, 2023.

The previous chapter concluded with a suspenseful cliffhanger that left readers wondering what would happen next.

Boy’s Abyss Chapter 153 Trailer

Boy’s Abyss Chapter 153 Plot

There is currently no summary to Chapter 152. In order for you to read chapter 151 of the story. Nagi is set to inform Reiji of how drastically her life has changed since that day.

Despite being inundated with employment offers, she appears indifferent about her future. I believe Reiji ought to be able to persuade her not to accept this offer.

The thing I fear the most is the likelihood that she is going to actions that will lead to her ruin. Perhaps she will reconsider after hearing Reiji’s argument. I concur, at least.

Shinooka has informed Reiji via text message that she is visiting the area and anxious to meet up. Reiji replied that he was on his path to the 7-Eleven.

This suggests that Shino’oka may also be during the shop seeking for him. It’s difficult to determine if she has a secret agenda, so proceed with caution.

In a rural community, Reiji Kurose resides with his sibling, his nurse mother, and his grandmother. He had been acquainted with Sakuko Akiyama since infancy.

Reiji encounters Nagi Aoe, an affiliate of the pop idol group Acrylic who works as a clerk in a convenience store, one day.

Reiji is informed by Nagi of a location in the town that is called “Lover’s Abyss” and rumored to be a suicide spot for lovers.

Reiji and Nagi unsuccessfully attempt suicide, and Reiji is saved by his professor, Yuri Shibasawa, who pledges to defend him.

Gen acknowledges his affection over Reiji and his desire to be as beautiful as Reiji’s mother, Yuoko.

Gen informs Reiji that he murdered Yuoko and dumped her corpse in the river, where Yuoko had desired to spend her final moments.

Reiji persuades Gen to give up himself to the police and pledges to be waiting outside via open arms to himself when Gen is eventually released. Reiji recalled his childhood and Yuoko’s covert abuse.

Reiji considers his past, recalling the way his father mistreated himself and his sister Yuoko, and how he felt sorry for Yuoko.

Reiji only realized after meeting Nagi that Yuoko was a horrible mother, and he now looks back on those memories with contempt.

Reiji awakens after receiving a phone call from the authorities informing himself they were have located Yuoko.

Reiji complies with the police directives and travels towards the hospital, where an officer directs him to Yuoko.

He discovers from the officer that Yuoko was cast into the river by Gen, and that a man on the opposite coast spotted her, rescued her, and revived her.

Yuoko is connected to a machine, however Reiji is disturbed to see that she is still alive and wonders why she doesn’t just die. In contrast, we observe Chako beating her own obstacle.