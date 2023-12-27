Doctor Elise Anime: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

The major promotional video for the forthcoming Doctor Elise anime, which revealed the release date of January 2024 and more, began streaming on December 13, 2023, by Kadokawa. In addition to showcasing the series’ opening and closing theme tunes, the promotional film, which clocks in at around two minutes, unveils them.

In addition to the teaser, Kadokawa showcased a second important image for the Doctor Elise anime series, which features the title character among others. In addition to the main image, trailer, and release date announced earlier, the announcement also included new cast members, the characters they would portray, and the staff members.

Based on the original Surgeon Elise online novels and vertical-scrolling manhwa created by Yuin and Mini, the Doctor Elise anime series is an adaptation of their work for television. The main individual goes through many reincarnations in a slightly confusing but interesting storyline that the show calls a medical rebirth fantasy.

Doctor Elise Release Date

The Japanese release date for Doctor Elise, whose alternate title is “The Royal Lady with the Lamp,” is January 10, 2024. Whether Doctor Elise will be rebroadcast outside of Japan is still up in the air.

Doctor Elise Cast

Elise Voiced by: Yui Ishikawa

Linden Voiced by: Yōhei Azakami

Graham Voiced by: Yoshimasa Hosoya

Ron Voiced by: Satoshi Hino

Lenne De Clorance Voiced by: Daisuke Ono

Chris De Clorance Voiced by: Hiro Shimono

Michael De Romanoff Voiced by: Soma Saito

Yulian De Childe Voiced by: Megumi Han

Minchester De Romanoff Voiced by: Kazuhiko Inoue

Doctor Elise Creators

Deko Akao is in charge of the series composition, while Kumiko Habara is directing it at Maho Film Studios. The anime is produced by Kakao Entertainment Corporation, while Yuko Watabe is responsible for character design. Yui Ishikawa, who plays Elise, sings the opening theme song “believer” for the series. Maju Arai’s “Listen” serves as the closing theme tune.

Doctor Elise Plot

The anime chronicles the reincarnation of the wicked empress Elise as Aoi Takamoto in the modern day after her execution at the hands of her husband Linden.

Since Aoi can recall every detail of her prior life, she resolves to make up for her transgressions by pursuing a career in surgery and saving the lives of those in need. But a terrible aircraft catastrophe changes her life, and she finds herself reborn as Elise, who was 16 years old before.

Upon awakening and beginning to remember, she discovers that her execution is only ten years away. Unlike before, Elise is hell-bent on avoiding death and putting things right. A strategy to avoid a recurrence of the catastrophe is devised by Elise.

Doctor Elise Trailer

Doctor Elise’s primary preview trailer has been released, introducing viewers to the anime’s protagonists. You may hear Yui Ishikawa’s “believer” at the beginning of Doctor Elise and Maju Arai’s “Listen” after the trailer.

Where to watch Doctor Elise?

One of Doctor Elise’s official streaming partners is Crunchyroll. The site has officially announced that the anime series will be broadcast throughout the winter of 2024.

Conclusion

I am ecstatic about the impending anime adaptation of Doctor Elise since I am a dedicated fan of the webbook and Manhwa. My enthusiasm has been heightened by the news of the release date and the current promotional film, which has disclosed interesting facts. Being able to see Doctor Elise’s enthralling universe animated is a really exciting possibility.

The second major image and the debut of new characters only serve to heighten the anticipation. I am looking forward to listening to the voice actors’ takes on these iconic characters since they sound like such a good match.

I am even more confident in the quality of the anime adaptation because of the presence of skilled staff members, such Deko Akao as the series composer and Kumiko Habara as the director.