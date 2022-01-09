What Song Is This Siri?

The song is “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye. The lyrics are about a breakup, and the singer reflects on how the relationship ended. The song was a massive hit in 2012 and was nominated for several Grammy Awards. It has been covered by many artists, including Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber.

Who sings this Siri:

The artist who sings “Somebody That I Used to Know” is Gotye. He is a Belgian-Australian singer-songwriter who has released several albums since 2001. His most famous song, “Somebody That I Used to Know,” was released in 2011 and became an international hit. He has won several awards for his music, including three Grammy Awards.

What is the meaning of this Siri:

The lyrics of “Somebody That I Used to Know” is about a breakup, and the singer reflects on how the relationship ended. The song is about moving on from a past relationship and realizing that the person you used to know is no longer part of your life.

It is a song about closure and accepting that a relationship is over. As Gotye himself has said, “It’s really about breaking up, missing someone, but then coming to terms with the fact that they’re not missing you.”

Why did this siri like this song?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as everyone may have their reasons for liking “Somebody That I Used to Know.” However, some possible reasons why this Siri likes the song could include its emotional lyrics, powerful vocals, and catchy beat. The song has been praised by many music critics and has become one of the most popular songs of the past decade. It is easy to see why it would be many people’s favorite.

What song does Siri sing back?

Siri was not able to find the song you’re looking for. However, Siri might be able to play a different theme that’s similar or related to what you heard.

What shows this, Siri?

This quote comes from the 2012 hit single by Gotye, “Somebody That I Used To Know.” The singer reflects on how he used to know his ex-lover but no longer does because they’ve broken up.

Since its initial release in late 2011, the song has become an international sensation. It is currently one of the longest-running number-one singles in Australian history, with nine consecutive weeks at #1! It is also nominated for several Grammy awards, including Song of The Year! This Siri knows her music!!