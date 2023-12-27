The Guardians of Justice Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

‘The Guardians of Justice’ is an exuberant and ambitious superhero series set in Adi Shankar’s “Bootleg Universe.” It has comic-like dynamics, a Batman-spoof anti-hero, and 8-bit fun to attract fans.

Marvelous Man, an extraterrestrial superhero, destroys himself at the beginning of the novel, sending the titular guardians on a quest for knowledge. As Knight Hawk assumes command, the heroes face terrifying external and internal truths.

The concept is fresh and original, the pacing is sophisticated, and the combination of live-action and vintage animation gives the show an unusual appeal. After the nail-biting ending, you may be asking whether there will be a second season. If the idea has occurred to you, then let’s go more into the matter.

The Guardians of Justice Season 2 Renewal Status

Netflix cares more about the number of viewers than the quality of the show’s ratings. The show’s mixed-media approach seems to have been well-received by viewers. And it’s a fresh spin on the superhero genre, all rolled into one.

What happens after Robo-Hitler’s defeat and after the end of World War 3 are both covered in the first season. There is a lot of room for a second season to materialize since the previous one finished with an open-ended finale.

The Guardians of Justice Season 2 Release Date

As of this writing, Netflix has not officially renewed Will Save You! (The Guardians of Justice) for a second season. It is unclear when or if the program will return for a second season, and it may be now on hiatus.

The Guardians of Justice Storyline

Marvelous Man, played by Will Yun Lee, is an extraterrestrial superhero who ended World War III by beating Robo-Hitler. Since then, Earth has been peaceful. The death of Marvelous Man in 1987 disrupts this calm.

To avert a nuclear holocaust, Knight Hawk, the erstwhile lieutenant of Marvelous Man (Diamond Dallas Page), enlists the aid of the idealistic hero The Speed (Sharni Vinson) in investigating his demise.

The Guardians of Justice Cast

Diamond Dallas Page as Knight Hawk

Sharni Vinson as The Speed

Will Yun Lee as Marvelous Man

Jane Seymour as Addison Walker

Denise Richards as Laura Louis

Hal Ozsan as Van Dawson

RJ Mitte as Mind Master

Christopher Judge as President Nicholas E. Nukem

John Hennigan as Red Talon

Derek Mears as Awesome Man

Andy Milonakis as Phil Hart

Kellan Lutz as King Tsunami

Zachery Ty Bryan as President’s aide

Alyson Stoner as President’s aide

Brigitte Nielsen as Anubis Queen

Jackson Rathbone as Blue Scream

Tiffany Hines as Black Bow

Preeti Desai as Golden Goddess

Edi Gathegi as Mr. Smiles

The Guardians of Justice Season 2 Plot

A flurry of shocking revelations capped off the inaugural season of GoJ. The revelation of the truth regarding Marvelous Man’s death by the Mind Master officially elevated Atticus Payne to the position of head of the superhero club.

He began to assemble a private army to defeat the cosmic giant Galacron. The homeworld of the Marvelous Man, Caltron, was devoured by him. But when doubts about his authority arose, Knight Hawk put an end to Speed’s voice.

The events of the first season’s brutal end will serve as a jumping-off point for Season 2 of The Guardians of Justice. Earth is in danger from Galacron, and Fina may find out why in season two. To fight the despot Knight Hawk and his army, inventors may design a new wave of superheroes.

The heroes may return in a possible second season, despite having thwarted the Anubis’ threat in the first. In addition, Season 2 of The Guardians of Justice will reveal the identities of those who survived the events of Season 1.

Among them are the Golden Goddess and the Awesome Man. In Season 2, when Awesome Man recalls Speed’s death, he may have fallen out with Knight Hawk, despite his apparent support for Hawk in the first season.

Where to watch The Guardians of Justice?

Season 1 is now available on Netflix in its entirety, with all seven episodes clocking in at between twenty and forty minutes. If you have Netflix, you can watch the first season in one sitting and even invite your friends to do the same. The likelihood of a second season airing on the same network is high.

The Guardians of Justice Age Rating

With a TV-MA rating, The Guardians of Justice is not appropriate for kids younger than seventeen. Some or all of the following may be included in this application: violent violence, explicit sexual content, or foul language.