Christmas Day is a public holiday in many of the world’s nations, observed on December 25th each year. It honors the birth of Jesus Christ. Christians celebrate Christmas Day as both a religious and cultural holiday.

Christmas is also celebrated in many countries as giving gifts and consuming food and drink with family and friends. Additionally, Christmas is sometimes marked with special church services or concerts. Many people also put up Christmas trees and decorate their homes with lights and ornaments.

Christmas Day is based on the Gregorian calendar, introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII. Before that time, Christmas was based on the Julian calendar, which had been in use since 45 BC.

The Julian calendar had a mistake that caused the date of Christmas to slowly move further away from the date of Jesus’ birth. The Gregorian calendar fixed this mistake, and as a result, Christmas is now celebrated on December 25th in most countries around the world.

Despite its religious roots, many non-Christian majority countries also celebrate Christmas as a cultural holiday. For example, in China, Christmas is seen as a time to spend with family and friends, eat festive food, and give gifts. In Japan, people often celebrate Christmas by eating or attending special concerts and shows.

December global holidays games:

The holidays are a great time to get together with family and friends, but they can also be great to play games. Here are some global holidays that you can play games on:

1. Christmas – This holiday is all about celebrating family and friends, so what better way to do that than by playing games? There are many different Christmas-themed games that you can play, such as party games, board games, and even video games.

2. New Year’s Eve – This is another holiday that’s all about spending time with loved ones, so why not celebrate by playing some fun games together? There are lots of different New Year’s Eve-themed party games that you can try out and some more traditional board games that you can play.

3. Hanukkah – When celebrating Hanukkah, your primary focus will be on the Festival of Lights and lighting your menorah, but why not mix things up a bit by playing some Hanukkah-themed party games? There are many great options to choose from, such as dreidel and menorah pinata maker.

4. Kwanzaa – This meal involves seven different symbols, so you can celebrate by trying out one new game for each day of Kwanzaa! And if you’re someone who doesn’t like staying in the same place all the time, then why not take this holiday with you wherever you go by playing some fun games on your smartphone or tablet?

5. Easter – This is a great time to get together with family and friends and have some fun, competitive games. There are many different Easter-themed games that you can play, such as egg hunt games, scavenger hunts, and even bunny hop races.

6. Ramadan – This holy month is all about fasting, prayer, and reflection, but it can also be a great time to enjoy some fun games with your loved ones. There are many different Ramadan-themed party games that you can try out, such as bingo, charades, and even Tawheed.

7. Christmas in July – If you’re looking for an excuse to celebrate Christmas in the middle of summer, then look no further than Christmas in July! This holiday is all about playing games, so why not get together with some friends and family and have some fun? There are many Christmas in July-themed party games that you can try out, such as gift exchange games, white elephant games, and even gingerbread house-making contests.

8. International Day of Friendship – This holiday is all about celebrating friendship, so what better way to do that than by playing some fun friendship-themed games? There are many different options to choose from, such as party games, board games, and even digital games.

9. World UFO Day – If you’re looking for a reason to celebrate extraterrestrial life, then this holiday is for you! This day is all about learning more about UFOs and celebrating this subject in a fun way, so why not try out some cool UFO-themed party games? For example, there are many different types of trivia games that you can try out.

10. International Cat Day – If you love spending time with cats or playing cat-themed board games, then International Cat Day has got you covered! This holiday will be a great excuse to gather together with your feline friend and have some furry fun, whether it’s by playing dress-up with them or trying out the latest cat video games.