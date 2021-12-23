December Global Holidays Prezzo

As the year comes to a close, several global holidays are in December. Some of these include Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. Each of these holidays has its unique traditions and celebrations.

Christians celebrate Christmas all over the world on December 25. It is a time for spending time with family and friends, exchanging gifts, and enjoying festive meals. Christmas is often celebrated with unique decorations like Christmas trees and lights and traditional foods like eggnog and Christmas cookies.

Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem after the Syrians recaptured it. According to the Hebrew calendar, it is traditionally celebrated for eight days, beginning on the 25th day of Kislev. On each night of the celebration, people light candles in a special candelabrum (Hanukkah menorah).

African Americans celebrate Kwanzaa between December 26 and January 1. It was created in 1966 by Maulana Karenga as an alternative to Christmas, which had become too commercialized. Kwanzaa is based around values like unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

The seven principles are known as Nguzo Saba. Each principle has its color – red for Umoja (unity), black for kujichagulia (self-determination), green for Ojima (collective work and responsibility), yellow for ujamaa (cooperative economics), white for nia (purpose), brown for kuumba (creativity) and red, black & green stripes for Imani (faith).

The month of December, for our savior's birth, has been a time of celebration for many cultures and religions.

On September 9, 1963, president john f. Kennedy signed into law a proclamation designating the first Sunday after labor day as national children’s day – to be celebrated by prayer or other appropriate recognition in schools across America.”

In America, the modern observance of this holiday started in 1909 as a Christmas alternative to protest exclusion from stores and services at a time when a large part of the population was not Christian.

December Global Holidays is one of the most important and celebrated occasions globally.

This occasion takes place on December 25. Christmas is a Christian holiday that

commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, who Christians believe to be the Messiah,

the son of God. According to some folk’s belief, it is celebrated on December 25 each year regardless of what day it falls on. It is a federal holiday in many countries, including America and Canada.

In Japan, this holiday takes place on January 7 instead because they follow a different calendar system from most other countries around the world, making it inconvenient for them to hold celebrations on December 25 since it would already be January 8 by then. Many people exchange gifts, decorate Christmas trees, sing Christmas carols, and enjoy large feasts during this time.

