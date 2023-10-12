Death Is the Only Ending for the Villainess Chapter 128 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Penelope is attempting to do so, but her relationship with Eclipse already appears to be a failure.

Certainly, she saved him by purchasing him at an auction and teaching him swordsmanship.

Penelope needs to maintain a distance from Eclipse because he is just a menial slave, and that distance can be fatal to her. However, this does not necessarily indicate that she will be successful.

Eclipse’s affection for Penelope has become increasingly perverted as she has regarded him as an instrument.

Even now, she is 4% away from achieving her objective, but this gap appears insurmountable.

Death Is the Only Ending for the Villainess is currently one of the most popular ongoing Otomeisekai manhwas, and fans are on edge about Eclipse.

Since Penelope and Castillo have grown so much closer than anticipated, we all have a number of concerns regarding future events.

Chapter 128: Death Is the Only Ending for the Villainess! Death Is the Only Ending for the Villainess is just around the corner, and readers are eager to find out what happens next as the suspense continues to build.

The Crown Prince frowned fiercely and inspected my body to determine if I was injured. A reddish, flitting, arc sensitivity gauge bar. I felt odd as I alternately regarded the deceased reptile lodged in his bayonet.

I recoiled from him. And cling to the throbbing heart, pressed tightly against the wall with a thud. “I’m doing well, Your Majesty. No one was injured.” At that instant, a crimson odor entered my nostrils.

As soon as the Crown Prince realized where I was gazing, he covered his wounds and feigned to be robust. It’s nothing to worry about; it’s just a small abrasion. “It’s no great issue! Please remain seated.”

At my request, he carefully removed the sword from its sheath and extended his injured arm. A ripped garment was used to cover the laceration.

To halt the hemorrhaging, I copied the billion from the book, but it wasn’t as attractive as I had anticipated.

Death Is the Only Ending for the Villainess Chapter 128 Raw Scans Release Date

No information has been received regarding the release of Chapter 128 raw scans, but it is anticipated that the raw scans of the new chapter will be released on the same day as the next chapter, which is October 20, 2023.

Death Is the Only Ending for the Villainess Chapter 128 Trailer

Death Is the Only Ending for the Villainess Chapter 128 Plot

As a square window disappears, the princess awakens to welcome the reigning prince. As he expected, she was harmed.

The reigning prince comforts her, but she is mute. After being pushed in the face, she feels odd and startled.

He requested that she slay demons without assistance. Her existence is unjust, and she fears mortality.

Leila’s new nation seized her when she attempted to volunteer in the Archina Islands. The crown prince inquires about the matter.

Uncertain as to how much to tell him, she must moderately summarize. The princess is frustrated and believes she will perish, but she cannot acknowledge that the system is to blame. The reigning prince interrupts her potion for healing wounds.

The Heroine Princess is willing to aid an abducted infant. Her decency and competence are extolled.

As an imperial family secret, the Crown Prince suspects her of following him. Her actions confound the duchess.

The protagonist is opposed by a subterranean demon. She is dubious of her ability to manage the situation and cannot open the emergency system interface. Her goal is to slay the demon through sorcery.

First, she seizes a black mass with a pointed incisor, followed by a massive maw. The protagonist marvels at the power of the magical century as the demon flames.

She attempts to kill the demon, but the cave soon grows black, so they light flames. Even though the protagonist locates the final demon, the remaining tally remains.

The protagonist is anxious because she must assassinate the final target to complete the mission. She enters the cave with reluctance, keeping to the wall and casting spells to avoid the creatures. Finding the final demon is required to complete the mission.

In the previous chapter of Death Is the Only Ending for the Villainess, Penelope creates an unanticipated disaster on Soleil Island, and her relationship with Victor is effectively over.

We can now eliminate Victor as a potential male protagonist because their relationship is likely irreparable.

This mystery remains unresolved, but we hope to discover its solution in the future.

Following her return, Penelope visits Eclipse, who was training alone on the training grounds.

When Eclipse heard Penelope’s voice, he hurled his sword in her direction. This caused us all to startle slightly.

Penelope believed he was attempting to sever her neck with it. Indeed, Eclipse

he was most likely astonished when he heard Penelope approaching.

It was strange that Eclipse was training at the estate when Penelope had already located him a suitable instructor.

Eclipse claims that his teacher told him not to appear for a while because he was occupied with something.