Jujutsu Kaisen: the possible release dates of the second season

At the beginning of October, the autumn season of 2020 began, which presented the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen to the public. The 24-episode Studio MAPPA anime has just ended its airing and the result was excellent: Jujutsu Kaisen was appreciated by both critics and anime fans.

This helped spark the Jujutsu Kaisen craze and now fans can’t wait to know when the second season will arrive, as Yuji Itadori and his companions continue their school career. A return that, however, could be very far away: let’s see what the most likely dates for the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Inevitably, the return of the anime is closely linked with the arrival of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in Japanese cinemas. The prequel film will debut in the next winter window, thus remaining without dates for now. However, this means that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will debut between December 2021 and March 2022, this and production should not be delayed due to the pandemic or other reasons.

This would lead directly to the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, likely consisting of another 24 episodes. This could therefore come out in the autumn or winter season following the film, or rather a October 2022 or early 2023. A very long waiting time for Jujutsu Kaisen viewers and who could look out on new scenarios just as the manga is about to reach its conclusion.