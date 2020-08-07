Dead Ant, the heavy metal comedy-horror review on Prime Video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Sonic Grave are a hair-metal band that had a great success in the late 80s thanks to a song that has climbed the hits. An unfortunately ephemeral fame, with the group then ended up in oblivion as happened to many other similar projects. Now the Sonic Graves are determined to return to the limelight and the ideal opportunity is participation in a desert rock festival, where thousands of fans are expected.

During the journey in their bus the musicians make a stop near a "service station" managed by a native Indian and his partner, where in addition to the purchase of narcotic substances they receive, as well as other patrons, the warning not to kill ants in the area: otherwise a terrible curse will be unleashed on them.

When the advice is disregarded, the uproar breaks loose and the Sonic Graves will face off increasingly gigantic insects and intend to eliminate them one after the other.

Heavy metal

In 2017, two films with a very similar theme were released, which resumed the horror vein of the 50s and that they saw humanity threatened by insects of gargantuan proportions.

It Came from the Desert was the adaptation of the eponymous cult video game of the eighties while the other – here reviewed – is an operation that is not addressed exclusively to fans of the genre but also to the metal people, as the heavy music is one of the key elements of the hour and a half of vision.

And Dead Ant is to be taken as a light-hearted citationist joke, ensuring through this approach moments of easy entertainment without worries.

In fact, we find ourselves in front of a horror comedy that never takes itself seriously but plays with swagger on the archetypes typical of rock stars – groupies included – in the name of immediate fun.

Quick and easy

Special effects that are barely discreet – and in any case superior to the homologous Asylum style productions – e a strong dose of black humor characterize the almost totality of the story, addressed to a splatter cut rose water violence and to an insistent exaltation of sexual dynamics, without ever ending up in bad taste as an end in itself.

The result is as harmless as it is pleasant, at least for the main target audience.

Effective casting choices, with guest stars of the caliber of Sean Astin and the Michael Horse of Twin Peaks in the role of the Indian combatant to support the main nucleus he sees a wild Tom Arnold and the son of art Jake Busey between the spikes.