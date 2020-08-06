DC FanDome, the official teaser dedicated to the August 22 event: Darkseid is also there

Share it:

After a Comic-Con at Home with no big announcements, the fans' antennas are all pointed towards the DC FanDome, online event dedicated to the titles of the comic house owned by Warner Bros, now the protagonist of a special presentation teaser.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, the movie offers a first look at the virtual stage that will be accessible for 24 hours for free by all users, also revealing some key images of the most anticipated films such as the Justice League's Snyder Cut. All on the notes oficonic Superman theme signed John Williams.

All eyes are on the segment called DC WatchVerse, which will host "exclusive ads" of upcoming DC movies, TV series and video games. Will participate in the event i creators, directors and cast members of titles such as Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the SnyderCut of Justice League, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM !, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO !, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders is Wonder Woman 1984.

James Gunn has promised big news for The Suicide Squad right now in view of the DC FanDome, thus anticipating the possible arrival of a first official teaser (the shooting of the film has been over for several months now).

What are the announcements and presentations you are looking forward to most? Let us know in the comments. For more insights, we refer you to the 10 announcements that we would like to see during the DC FanDome.