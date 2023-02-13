D.P. Season 2: Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, and Everything You Need to Know

D.P., a South Korean crime drama produced by Netflix and directed by Jan Jun Hee, is one of the best-reviewed Korean dramas. The criminal drama has been successful in capturing the attention of Netflix fans all around the globe.

It is based on the webcomic D.P. Dog Day by Kim Bo Tong, who also co-wrote the series’ script. So, when D.P. received a second-season renewal, it was not unexpected.

D.P. Season 2

On August 27, 2021, the series’ first season made its Netflix debut and was well-received by reviewers. On IMDb, the programme has an 8.3/10 rating. Kim Dong-min is in charge of production, while Park Min-sun is in charge of editing. The show’s creators have decided to bring it back for another season after receiving favourable reviews.

The series, which centres on a teenage private assigned to find army deserters, depicts the harrowing realities that recruits must face throughout their obligatory tours of service. In addition, since the programme was renewed for a second season, fans and show junkies have been eagerly expecting Season 2.

The show rarely shied away from presenting harrowing, tragic, and true tales of South Korean military soldiers and their daily lives while serving.

One of Netflix’s original dramas, D.P., has had about the same level of success as Love Alarm and the zombie thriller Kingdom.

A division known as Deserter Pursuit, or D.P. for short, looks for and brings back deserting troops. Jung Hae In portrays Private Ahn Joon Ho, while Koo Kyo Hwan portrays Corporal Han Ho Hyeol, the younger brother.

D.P. Season 2 Renewal Status

Season 2 was then officially announced by Netflix in December 2021. A quick preview of season 2 was included with the announcement, showing Corporal Han beckoning Jun-ho to join him.

The cast of D.P. Season 2

There is currently no noteworthy news on the Season 2 cast. However, we anticipate that the majority of the actors will be back for season 2. The probable season 2 cast is listed below taking that into consideration.

Jung Hae-in as Private Ahn Joon-ho

Koo Kyo-hwan as Corporal Han Ho-yeol

Son Seok-koo as Captain Im Ji-sup

Kim Sung-kyun as Sergeant First Class Park Beom-gu

Ji Jin-Hee as Gu Ja-woon

Kim Ji-Hyun as Lieutenant Colonel Seo-eun

Shin Seung-ho as Hwang Jang-soo

Cho Hyun-chul as Jo Suk-bong

Park Se-joon as Heo Ki-young

Kim Dong-young as Choi Joon-mok

Park Jung-woo as Shin Woo-suk

Lee Jun-young as Jung Hyun-min

Moon Sang-hoon as Kim Roo-ri

Hyun Bong-sik as Chun Yong-duk

Choi Joon-young as Heo Chi-do

Hong Kyung as Ryu Yi-kang

Bae Yoo-ram as Kim Kyu

D.P. Season 1 recap

D.P. Season 2 Plot

The second season of D.P. will have to handle the repercussions of the terrible events that took place at the conclusion of Season 1. Suk Bong lost his cool after being harassed repeatedly. He abducted Hwang Jang-Soo and intended to murder him.

Detective Na’s efforts prevent Suk Bong from killing Hwang, but Jun-Ho must intervene to stop him from severely beating the deserter. Suk Bong finished what Hwang had started by stealing Detective Han’s pistol and pursuing Hwang.

Han pleaded with Suk Bong to stop, and he pledged to look into the accusations against Hwang and his team in-depth. Suk-Bong was encircled by armed military police guards despite Han and Jun-attempts Ho’s to help.

Suk Bong had no option but to shoot himself in the head, but the shot missed the skull and instead hit the neck. He was allowed to bleed out in pain and scream for his mother until he passed away.

In response to what happened to Suk Bong, Jun-Oh makes a bold decision to leave his unit and commanding general. Despite having more than 500 days remaining in the service, Jun-Oh chooses to quit.

Where can I watch D.P. Season 2?

D.P. season 2 will only be accessible through the streaming service worldwide, similar to season 1, which had its global launch on Netflix.

D.P. Season 2 Release Date

The precise date of D.P. season 2’s release has not been specified by Netflix. The series’ scheduled launch date, however, was revealed by the platform on January 17: it will happen during the third quarter of 2023.

D.P. Season 2 Trailer

For D.P. Season 2, the creators have not yet published a trailer. In the next months, a teaser or first look is anticipated to be released.

Since a long time ago, the Korean drama industry has been among the most prosperous in Asia, and several of its programmes have been shown outside. It has become one of the most popular TV programme genres.

Popular performers, intriguing stories, and well-rounded characters are hallmarks of Korean dramas. They are renowned for putting a lot of emphasis on the romantic relationships of their lead characters. But don’t be deceived by that; the majority of these programmes are about the connections between everyday people who are engaged in crime.

Some television programmes have unique methods of handling serious subjects like severe drama. One of the popular programmes in this category is D.P. Because of how hot and how engaging the tale is, fans have been enamoured with the dark and scary Korean drama.