What Space Film Was Made In 1992

Space Jam, a 1992 American live-action/animated sports comedy film directed by Joe Pytka and starring Michael Jordan. Ivan Reitman and Warner Bros. Animation produced the film.

Looney Tunes characters such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam, and the Tasmanian Devil were featured in the film and appearances by NBA players and basketball coaches.

The film tells the story of Michael Jordan’s attempt to help the Looney Tunes team win a basketball game against an alien team from the planet Moron. Space Jam grossed over $230 million in the United States alone, making it the highest-grossing basketball movie ever.

Space Jam was met with mixed reviews from critics. However, its commercial success led to two direct-to-video sequels: Space Jam 2 (in 2020) and Looney Tunes: Back in Action (in 2003).

Space is a 1992 American science fiction film directed by Peter Hyams and starring Ed Harris, Gary Sinise, and Orson Welles. Produced by Carolco Pictures, it tells the story of two astronauts stranded in orbit after a satellite collision destroys their spacecraft.

The screenplay was written by Jim Thomas and John Thomas, based on an original story by Nick Castle. It was shot at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The film’s score was composed by Jerry Goldsmith.

Space received mixed reviews from critics. However, its visual effects were praised, and it was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

Ed Harris plays veteran astronaut Commander Steven McCaffrey, commanding his final space shuttle mission, and has been asked to participate in a classified military satellite deployment.

His estranged wife, Air Force Lt. Col. Laurel “Lani” Raand (Marcia Gay Harden), is also assigned to the flight as an intelligence officer, but she transfers off the McCaffrey’s request shuttle just before its ill-fated launch.

While on a spacewalk, McCaffrey and his rookie partner Sam Bell (played by Kevin Spacey) suffer minor injuries when shrapnel from the exploding booster rockets strikes their shuttle. As they attempt to dock with the space station, an unknown malfunction causes them to burn up on re-entry.

On Earth, NASA Deputy Administrator Harriman Nelson (Orson Wells) is lobbying Congress to continue funding the troubled space station project known as “Prometheus.” Because of budgetary restraints, one of the project’s partners has canceled its support. Nelson withholds this information from Space Station Program Director Dougherty (James Cromwell) to preserve leverage.

Believing that he has nothing more to lose, McCaffrey agrees to participate in a top-secret military experiment. He is placed into cryogenic sleep for a year, during which time the station is completed and renamed “Atlantis.”

The project’s true purpose is revealed when McCaffrey is revived: he and Bell are the only two humans who will be left on board as the station is moved to a permanent orbit around Mars.

Atlantis suddenly comes under attack from an unknown assailant, who damages the station and causes it to lose contact with Earth. With only 48 hours of air left, McCaffrey and Bell must find a way to save themselves.

