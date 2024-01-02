Crossing Time Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

The Japanese name for the anime series Crossing Time is Fumikiri Jikan, and it’s a slice-of-life tale adapted from the manga of the same name. The Yoshimi Sato-illustrated manga series debuted in the Monthly Action magazine on May 25, 2016, and continues to be released with new chapters every month.

Season 1 of Crossing Time began on April 10, 2018, after a Japanese animation company called Ekachi Epilka revealed their intentions to adapt the manga series into an anime television series. The series had been published a little over two years before this.

It may not have been one of the year’s highest-rated anime episodes, but it won over new viewers and manga enthusiasts alike. The anticipation of a second season among Cross Time fans is palpable, and with any luck, we will soon have more details to share.

Crossing Time Season 2 Renewal Status

The sitcom has its share of problems, but it’s still a charming and endearing program. The studio was unable to craft a suitable plot due to the short episode lengths (three minutes apiece). The reviewers were astute enough to see these errors immediately. Consequently, they had conflicting feelings about the presentation.

On the other hand, feedback from spectators is overwhelmingly favorable. On all the main platforms, the program has average ratings. Its current MAL score is 6.38, which is considered low. Many do not consider Fumikiri Jikan to be a popular anime series, which contributes to its low popularity.

Furthermore, not all source material has been incorporated by Ekachi Epilka. Season 2 of Crossing Time may yet include stuff from the manga. The desire for this show’s second season is low, but not nonexistent.

This is the primary justification for the lack of a renewal for the program by the relevant authorities. While a comeback for this anime is still in the works, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet.

Crossing Time Season 2 Release Date

Twelve three-minute episodes made up Season 1 of Crossing Time, which debuted on April 10, 2018, and ran until June 26, 2018. No plans have been made for a second season of the program, despite the excitement of its dedicated fans. There is no need to be worried at this time if you are anticipating the show’s second season.

Due to the lengthy renewal process for anime shows, Ekachi Epilka has plenty of time to announce a second season. The ongoing production of new chapters in the manga series also ensures that there will be enough material for a second season. This leads us to conclude that the show’s renewal for a second season is quite likely.

Although the likelihood of a future English dub getting permitted is limited, it is important to note that this does not exclude it. If you’re interested in seeing the program, you may find the Japanese version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll. The voice acting in the original Japanese version has also been highly praised.

Crossing Time Story

There is nothing except chaos in our lives. Everywhere you look, you’ll see people running frantically. Sometimes there isn’t even time to catch our breath in all the whirlwind of daily life. Nevertheless, equilibrium is essential in all things. And if we fail to intervene in time, the city will take care of it.

At some intersections, you may just stop and wait for the signal to change. And then there are railway crossings, where you’ll have to stand a little longer, staring into the distance to see the outline of a train coming your way and mentally calculating the number of vehicles.

What goes through their minds when the barrier unexpectedly becomes much more of a hindrance? The sound of a train going down the tracks is just part of the day for them; each day brings a fresh tale.

This collection of short tales takes us into the mundane world of train stations, where we overhear young people talking about all sorts of things.

Crossing Time Cast

Ai Voiced by: Sayaka Senbongi

Voiced by: Sayaka Senbongi Tomo Voiced by: Yui Ogura

Voiced by: Yui Ogura Mashima Voiced by: Yuri Komagata

Voiced by: Yuri Komagata Tanishi Voiced by: Kazuki Matsunaga

Voiced by: Kazuki Matsunaga Misaki Komaba Voiced by: Suzuna Kinoshita

Voiced by: Suzuna Kinoshita Takashi Komaba Voiced by: Mitsuhiro Ichiki

Voiced by: Mitsuhiro Ichiki Utako Voiced by: Yu Ayase

Voiced by: Yu Ayase Kurobe Voiced by: Mariko Honda

Voiced by: Mariko Honda Teacher Voiced by: Yasuhiro Mamiya

Voiced by: Yasuhiro Mamiya Akemi Voiced by: Kazusa Aranami

Voiced by: Kazusa Aranami Hassaku Oji-san Voiced by: Norio Wakamoto

Voiced by: Norio Wakamoto Yukiko Voiced by: Yukari Tamura

Voiced by: Yukari Tamura Saiki Voiced by: Ken Narita

Where to watch Crossing Time?

Crunchyroll has every single episode of this great and widely-watched anime series.