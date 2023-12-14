Dakaichi Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A romantic anime TV series adapted from a yaoi (homoerotic) manga series, Dakaretai Otoko 1-i ni Odosarete Imasu (roughly “The Most Huggable Man Has Threatened Me”), DAKAICHI (also known as “I’m being harassed by the sexiest man of the year”), is a popular choice.

The manga series, created by Hashigo Sakurabi and published every other week since its debut on July 31, 2014, continues to get updates to this day. Season 1 of Dakaretai Otoko 1-i ni Odosarete Imasu. debuted on October 6, 2018, four years after the manga series was initially published.

The announcement came from CloverWorks, a Japanese animation company. Its popularity skyrocketed, and viewers old and new have been eagerly awaiting word of a second season ever since. So far, this is all the information we have for Dakaretai Otoko 1-i ni Odosarete Imasu’s second season.

Dakaichi Season 2 Renewal Status

Neither CloverWorks nor any of its affiliated companies have renewed the anime for a second season as of yet. But it’s OK. Looking at CloverWorks’ past works reveals that some of their anime shows manage to get a second-season renewal, even though the process may take years.

Our best bet is to wait for confirmation of a second season before making any assumptions. Here, a few key factors should be taken into account. The prestige and popularity of manga, and by extension, Blu-ray sales, are the most crucial of them.

Dakaichi Season 2 Release Date

Since the first season of the drama series officially ended on October 9, 2021, fans have been wondering when it would return for a second season. The big concern about the show’s renewal fate is making an appearance again.

As of this writing, we have not received any official word from the authority on the series’ release. It is unclear at this time whether or not the studio intends to release a second season of the program.

There are a lot of blanks that need to be filled in, however, if you look at the storyline. We were optimistic about the show’s future since we knew it was going to have more episodes. Dakaichi is scheduled to be published in 2024 if the series is renewed before the year ends.

Dakaichi Story

The drama Dakaretai Otoko 1-i ni Odosarete Imasu traces the development of a romance between two idols who are in a rivalry inside the idol business.

Junta Azumaya, who debuted as an idol and actor three years before the events of the episode, unseats Takato Saijou, who had been chosen the sexiest man of the year for five years in a row.

The loss of his championship devastated Takato, who became resentful towards Junta and started drinking heavily as a coping mechanism. But when Junta finds him intoxicated and begins blackmailing him for sexual love, Takato’s tragic existence takes an unexpected turn.

The seductiveness and sweetness of Takato’s adversary, Junta, cause this extortionate connection to escalate into something more serious. In an episodic style, the program follows Takato and Junta as they navigate a relationship that blossoms into one characterized by true love, which aids in their personal growth.

Dakaichi Cast

Takato Saijō Voiced by: Hiroki Takahashi

Voiced by: Hiroki Takahashi Junta Azumaya Voiced by: Yūki Ono

Voiced by: Yūki Ono Chihiro Ayagi Voiced by: Takuya Satō

Voiced by: Takuya Satō Ryō Narumiya Voiced by: Yuma Uchida

Voiced by: Yuma Uchida Kazuomi Usaka Voiced by: Kohsuke Toriumi

Voiced by: Kohsuke Toriumi Kiyotaka Arisu Voiced by: Wataru Hatano

Voiced by: Wataru Hatano Celes Voiced by: Show Hayami

Voiced by: Show Hayami Antonio Voiced by: Fukushi Ochiai

Dakaichi Season 2 Plot

Fans are wondering what will happen in the next season, so we thought we’d fill you in. There was a lot of buzz around the season one finale, so if there is a season two, we can assume the authors will go on with the plot. More regular emotional values and the relationship’s further expansion into deeper significance will be revealed in the next season.

Dakaichi Season 2 Trailer

We won’t see a season 2 trailer until the creators give the go-ahead for the show to return for a second season. A trailer will be released at the earliest convenience after the series’ renewal. Alright, then, let’s hold off until season 2 is renewed.

Where to watch Dakaichi?

We are here to assist you with watching this series if you so choose. Get the lowdown on the anime series by watching it. You can only watch the program on Funimation. On top of that, the portal offers fans a plethora of fantastic anime episodes to watch.