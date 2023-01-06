Creed III Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Creed III is going to happen. And it’s easy to overlook that Creed, the most recent movie in the Rocky series, was a pleasant surprise for Rocky fans. This same 2015 film featuring Michael B. Jordan as the title character, a young boxer, did very well in ticket sales and was praised by critics.

It wasn’t surprising that Creed got a sequel, Creed II since the original franchise has six movies. What was surprising, though, was that it was set up to be the last part of Rocky’s story, with Adonis Creed taking over where Rocky left off. Now we know for sure because Sylvester Stallone said he wouldn’t be in the 3rd Creed movie, also called Creed III, in the same role he played in the first two. Here is what we know so far about the movie.

With Creed III, the son of Apollo Creed, Adonis “Donnie” Creed (Michael B. Jordan), is back in the ring. This is the third movie in the Rocky spinoff series. The Creed movies brought the classic boxing franchise into the 21st century, and with Creed III, Michael B. Jordan is taking on an even bigger role now that Sylvester Stallone has left the franchise for good.

Creed, which came out in 2015, told the story of Donnie and his quest to be recognized as the legitimate heir to his father’s legacy. Creed II brought back the rivalry between Creed and Drago, which began in Rocky IV. Creed III introduces a brand-new opponent, who will be played by a major rising star.

Rocky was one of the most popular and successful boxing movies of the 1970s. Creed is regarded as a masterly reboot of the Rocky series that gives us more information about the characters. The Creed franchise is centered on the new hero Adonis Creed, who is the son of Rocky’s former rival but also close friend Apollo Creed. This role is played by Michael B. Jordan, who also played the role in the first movie (Carl Weathers).

In the first Creed movie, directed by Ryan Coogler, Adonis follows his dream of becoming a professional boxer without being overshadowed by his father. He goes to Rocky Balboa for help. Rocky not only shows him how to be a professional boxer but also how to be a good person.

The second Creed movie, which was directed by Steven Caple Jr., is about Adonis getting married and having a child. It also brings back old characters like Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) and his son Viktor Drago (Florin Munteanu). But in Creed II, Sylvester Stallone officially quits the role that made him famous. This led people to think that this was the end of the Rocky Saga.

Not long now since Creed II came out, it was announced that there would be a third movie in the series, and Michael B. Jordan would play the title role. In addition to that, Jordan would also be making his first movie as a director. He talked about how he felt about his first attempt at directing, which he did with the help of actors-turned-directors like Denzel Washington but also Bradley Cooper.

“But it’s like having a superpower because you can also direct your performance. In some ways, it saves time because you can fix your mistakes right away. So that’s a freeing thing to have to happen. After a while, it started to be fun.”

Creed III Release Date

Creed III was supposed to come out in Nov 2022, but it’s now been said that the next part of Adonis Creed’s story will come out here on March 3, 2023. Creed III is expected to open in theatres like the last two movies. Since MGM, which owns the Rocky franchise, was recently bought by Prime Video for a lot of money, it seems likely that Creed III will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Creed III Cast

Michael B. Jordan not only plans to direct Adonis Creed, but he will also play the title role again for the third time. This will be the first time Sylvester Stallone won’t be there like Rocky Balboa. However, Tessa Thompson (Thor: Love and Thunder) will be back as his wife Bianca Creed, and Phylicia Rashad (Soul) will be back as his mother Mary Anne Creed.

The main two boxers which Adonis fought during the first two movies are also back. Both of them are real-life boxers. Tony “Bomber” Bellew (Creed) played “Pretty” Ricky Conlan in the first movie, and Florian Munteanu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) played Viktor Drago in the second. This could mean that Creed is putting some old rivalries aside to take on Jonathan Majors as Damien Anderson, who is a new opponent.

Other well-known real-life boxers will also be in the movie. Legendary cutman Jacob “Stitch” Duran is back from the first two movies, and boxing world champion Canelo Alvarez will make his acting debut as Saul. Salinas Leyva (from Spider-Man: Homecoming), Spence Moore II (from “We Are Who We Are”), and Thaddeus J. Mixson (also from “We Are Who We Are”) round out the cast (South of Heaven). Thaddeus Mixson (South of Heaven).

Creed III Trailer

The official trailer for Creed III came out on Oct 18, 2022, giving fans their first look at the movie’s plot. Watch the trailer down below:

Creed III Plot

In Creed, Rocky Bilbao trained and coached Adonis, and in the sequel, Adonis beat Viktor Drago in a fight. This ended a long-running feud with Viktor’s father, Ivan Drago, who killed Adonis’s father Apollo Creed in Rocky IV. The new movie will probably be about Adonis trying to be a better dad to his daughter but also getting ready to fight his new opponent Damien Anderson inside the ring.

So far, the Creed movies have a lot in common with the Rocky movies. For example, Donnie connects to Rocky Balboa and tries to live up to the name of his family. When he fights the Dragos, he faces the end of his father’s life. The Creeds, Dragos, and Balboas don’t seem to be a big part of the third installment. Instead, it looks like we’ll learn more about Donnie’s past without the Creeds, Dragos, and Balboas.

“After becoming the best boxer in the world, Adonis Creed is doing well in his job and with his family. Damian, a childhood colleague, and former boxing wunderkind are eager to show that he deserves a chance in the ring when he gets out of prison after a long sentence. This fight between two people who used to be friends is much more than a fight. Damian is a fighter with nothing to lose, but Adonis wants to resolve the score, so he challenges him to a fight.”

Keenan Coogler (Space Jam: A New Legacy) and Zach Baylin wrote the script for the movie (King Richard). IMDb says that the first two movies were written by Ryan Coogler, who already has a “story by” credit. If Lang’s son is the main bad guy in Creed III, the movie could end up feeling a lot such as Creed II. But if it’s made by a talented group of people, it could still feel new.

At the end of Creed II, Adonis and Bianca moved to Los Angeles, California, with their baby daughter Amara. This would make us think that they moved to a new place. Aside from these rumors, there aren’t any confirmed plot details yet, but keep an eye on this space to find out when they are.

Adonis Creed had also finally found a balance between his career and his family life. He has fought different teams in the ring and found his place in this tough sport. But Damian Anderson, who was Adonis’s childhood friend and a former boxing champion, is back from prison and more ascertained than ever before to prove himself inside the ring. Damian fights his old friend Adonis, who has to risk everything to take on Damian. Damian has nothing to lose.