What House Was Dumbledore In:

Dumbledore was born in 1881 and spent his early childhood in the family home at number four, Privet Drive. Later, he lived in a cottage on the outskirts of Godric’s Hollo for a time. He was also known to have stayed for extended periods at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where it is hinted that he may have held the position of Headmaster at one time.

In 1997, Dumbledore took up residence in an abandoned tower on the school grounds, known as “Dumbledore’s Tower.” It was there that Severus Snape killed him in 1998. Following his death, Dumbledore’s body was laid to rest in a marble tomb on the grounds of Hogwarts.

Dumbledore was known to be a great wizard, particularly in dark magic. He was also a powerful Legilimens, and it is said that he was the only person Voldemort ever feared. Dumbledore was also a master of Transfiguration, notably turning a giant spider into a cup of tea.

In his early life, Dumbledore was a friend of Gellert Grindelwald. However, the two had a spectacular falling-out over the issue of whether or not Muggles should be killed or enslaved. This disagreement eventually led to a duel between the two young wizards, which resulted in Grindelwald’s imprisonment in Nurmengard.

Dumbledore was also affiliated with numerous other wizarding organizations, including the Order of the Phoenix, of which he was a founding member. He also had close connections with the Ministry of Magic and was even appointed Minister for Magic in 1996, although he did not take up the position.

After his death, Dumbledore’s portrait remained at Hogwarts, where it continued to offer guidance to students and staff.

What did DDumbledore do when he was young:

Dumbledore was born in 1881 and spent his early childhood in the family home at number four, Privet Drive. Later, he lived in a cottage on the outskirts of Godric’s Hollo for a timer. He was also known to have stayed for extended periods at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where it is hinted that he may have held the position of Headmaster at one time.

What did DDumbledore do after Hogwarts:

Dumbledore was affiliated with numerous other wizarding organizations, including the Order of the Phoenix, of which he was a founding member. He also had close connections with the Ministry of Magic and was even appointed Minister for Magic in 1996, although he did not take up the position.

After his death, what did DDumbledore’s portrait do:

Dumbledore’s portrait remained at Hogwarts, where it continued to offer guidance to students and staff. It also served as a reminder of the great man that Dumbledore had been. As one student put it, “It was like having a part of Dumbledore still with us.” Dumbledore’s portrait was a comforting presence during times of darkness and turmoil, and it helped to keep his memory alive.

What house was hagrid in:

Hagrid was expelled from Hogwarts. You can read all about his expulsion here. So what house was Hagrid in? We’ve already established that he got ejected, which means he must have been a student somewhere. If we look at the quote below, we can see that Hagrid started at Hogwarts as a First-Year and even bought his pet dragon to school, which would make him more of a Hufflepuff or Gryffindor (depending on your definition) than anything else;

What house was McGonagall in:

McGonagall was born into a Muggle family, so that she couldn’t have been in Slytherin. She wasn’t in Gryffindor because she wasn’t sorted into that house until 11. This means that she must have been in one of the other two houses; either Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw. It’s most likely that McGonagall was a Ravenclaw because her qualities match up with those of the house (see below).

Ravenclaws are intelligent and creative individuals who often enjoy scholarly pursuits. They are also very curious, so they love to learn new things. In addition, they tend to be quite resourceful, which can come in handy when they’re faced with a difficult challenge.

Dumbledore real name:

Dumbledore’s real name is not Dumbledore. It’s something a little more complicated than that. We’ll go into more detail about his name in a future article, but for now, we’ll say that it’s not Dumbledore. Stay tuned for more information!

Wand cores:

Is it possible to make a unique wand? No. All rods are made with three different types of magical wood, bound by either dragon heartstring or phoenix feather. These ingredients are then placed into the Ollivanders Wand Shop in Diagon Alley. They will fit some of their cores into any new wands they make, but for genuinely unique rods, they must come from two existing ones (this means you can’t have a “new” core).

How old was DDumbledore when he died:

Dumbledore was a little under 150 years old when he died. We know that Hogwarts is somewhere between 1000 and 2000 years old, which means that Dumbledore was probably about 140-150 years old when he died.