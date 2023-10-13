Colin from Accounts Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know Far

After the success of the first season, a second season of the funny Australian comedy Colin from Accounts has been confirmed for release on iPlayer in April 2023.

After a car accident with Ashley’s dog, Gordon (played by Home and Away fan favorite Patrick Brammall) and Ashley (The Invisible Man’s Harriet Dyer) began an on-again, off-again relationship throughout the series. As they learned to live together with their new dog, Colin, the couple captured the hearts of viewers everywhere.

The season 1 finale left viewers wondering how Ashley and Gordon’s journey to reconcile with Colin went, and whether or not Ashley and Gordon are still together as a couple.

Colin from Accounts Season 2 Renewal Status

Yes! The second season of Accounts with Colin has been ordered. Brammall and Dyer expressed their excitement at BINGE allowing them to film another series by saying, “We’re thrilled that [network] BINGE is finally giving in and letting us do another one,” as reported by Deadline. It turns out that Border Terrier owners hold a lot of sway. Please accept our sincere gratitude; we can’t wait to deliver you all a second season of the show. More antics are on the way, so stay tuned.

According to BINGE’s executive director and commissioner, Alison Hurbert-Burns: “BINGE is happy to confirm a second season of the award-winning Colin from Accounts. Fans all throughout the world, not just in Australia, want to know what happens next to Ashley and Gordon after season one ended with them wondering if they’d ever see Colin again.

Colin from Accounts Season 2 Release Date

Since it was only revealed in August 2023 that the BBC had obtained the second season of the show, it seems like we may have a while to wait until we see Colin from Accounts season 2 on our televisions. Like the first season, the second will most likely premiere on BBC2 and be made accessible as a box set on BBCiPlayer when it finally arrives.

The first season of Colin from Accounts premiered on the Australian streaming service Binge before it did in the United Kingdom. When dates for release are confirmed, we will update this information accordingly.

Colin from Accounts Story

Taking place in Sydney, Australia, the story follows Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall), two lonely people who find each other thanks to a car accident and an injured dog they named Colin. Ashley and Gordon are both flawed but funny individuals who ultimately choose each other after being willing to show their true selves, warts and all.

Colin from Accounts Cast

Harriet Dyer as Ashley

Patrick Brammall as Gordon

Emma Harvie as Megan

Helen Thomson as Lynelle

Genevieve Hegney as Chiara

Michael Logo as Brett

Tai Hara as James

Zac as Colin

Colin from Accounts Season 2 Plot

Season one of “Colin from Accounts” introduced viewers to Ashley and Gordon, two lonely people who met thanks to fate and an injured dog. Their individual story unfolded, illustrating the value of coming into one’s own and showing one’s authentic self to the world.

Their growing affection for one another over the season led to a touching declaration of love at the season’s end. But their romance left us wanting more. Fans will soon be able to see Ashley and Gordon’s romantic journey continue in Season 2. Will there be any new obstacles in their love story? What role do you think Colin, the canine matchmaker, will play in their future? The potential is enormous, and interest is growing rapidly.

Colin from Accounts Season 2 Trailer

We have not yet received a trailer for season 2 of Colin from Accounts, but as soon as one is made available we will add it to this guide.

Where to watch Colin from Accounts?

The Accounts department’s Colin can be seen just about wherever. Binge is now streaming it in Australia. The series broadcasts on BBC Two and may be viewed online via BBC iPlayer in the UK. In the United States, Paramount+ will begin streaming it on November 9, 2023.

We can anticipate a great deal of interest because of the extensive press coverage, which bodes well for the possibility of a second season.

Conclusion

The writers’ strike has delayed the release date, but fans can rest confident that their favorite characters, including Ashley and Gordon, will return to thrill and excite them. Season one of “Colin from Accounts” left an indelible imprint on viewers, and the promise of a second season promises even more heartwarming and hilarious shared experiences. Season 2 promises to be a pleasant continuation of the narrative of Ashley, Gordon, and Colin’s unusual but completely beautiful romance.