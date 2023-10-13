The Rising Of The Shield Hero Chapter 101 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Chapter 101 of The Rising of the Shield Hero will be released very shortly. Raphtalia told Sadeena about her voyage in the previous chapter.

Unfortunately, no one was delighted to become Naofumi’s captives after he ordered everyone to do so.

In The Rising of the Shield Hero, Chapter 101, readers are eager to learn about Naofumi’s next adventure. Naofumi was quite astonished that the tournament administrators departed as soon as the game concluded.

Naofumi wondered what they were up to in such a location. Sadeena told Naofumi it was her residence, but the weapon dealer told his men to seize Sadeena. Naofumi was taken aback.

He was perplexed as to why the men were shortly after them; he presumed that Sadeena owed them money. Sadeena disclosed to Naofumi that she was in debt due to her excessive spending habits.

Recent interactions between Raphtalia and Sadeena cast light regarding their shared history and challenges.

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Chapter 101 Release Date

Chapter 101 of The Rising of the Shield Hero will shortly be released, putting an end to the anxious anticipation for the new chapter. Chapter 101 of The Rising of the Shield Hero will be released this week in October 20, 2023.

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Chapter 101 Plot

The uncharismatic otaku Naofumi Iwatani spends his days perusing manga and enjoying video games.

He is suddenly transported to an alternate universe where he is one of the four legendary heroes entrusted with preventing the destruction of a fantasy realm.

However, things are not as they appear to be, as Naofumi is quickly betrayed and falsely accused of perpetrating a crime.

Naofumi is compelled to become the legendary Shield Hero in order to save the universe, because an entire kingdom is turning against him and he has no other option.

The accessory merchant approached them and admonished the weapon merchant to calm down, or he would be expelled from the subterranean guild.

Rafu arrived to greet Naofumi, alongside Atla informed everyone that the situation was chaotic because they had departed without informing anyone that they needed to calm things down.

The accessory merchant informed the weapon merchant that the tournament had been abruptly canceled, and since the subterranean coliseum was a significant market, this was a major issue.

The weapon merchant then informed him that there were more justifications to punish Raphtalia and her group.

Behind the scenes, the accessory retailer informed him that he had become mindful of his obligation to the victors.

