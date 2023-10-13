Where to watch The Fall of the House of Usher?

Mike Flanagan, a legend in the modern horror genre, is back with another spine-chilling series for Netflix, expanding his twisted universe even further. This time, he adapted a story by Edgar Allan Poe, widely considered the master of the horror genre.

Yes, Mike Flanagan has created the wonderful The Fall of the House of Usher for Netflix. That shouldn’t come as a shock, though, considering Flanagan’s track record of producing award-winning shows like Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House. The Fall of the House of Usher is among the top horror shows of 2023, and we can say this without giving away any spoilers because we have watched every episode of the series.

The Fall of the House of Usher Release Date

On Thursday, October 12, 2023, just in time for Halloween, Netflix will debut a brand new scary series. Get it on your calendars; the time will come quickly! The final scene of The Fall of the House of Usher was filmed in July 2022. Frank Langella, who was set to play the father of the Usher family, was temporarily sidelined after a misbehavior complaint surfaced against him. After an investigation, Bruce Greenwood took over for Langella. The production rapidly got back on schedule and was completed last summer.

Flanagan used Twitter to announce the end of filming, provide some production information, and praise the cast and crew. The series’ logically expected premiere date of late 2023 was confirmed by Flanagan on Twitter in May 2023. Since Flanagan has left Netflix and signed a new agreement with Amazon, another publication said that the program would be at risk of being canceled, but happily, that story proved to be unfounded.

The Fall of the House of Usher Cast

Carla Gugino as Verna

Bruce Greenwood and Zach Gilford as Roderick Usher

Graham Verchere as teen Roderick Usher

Mary McDonnell and Willa Fitzgerald as Madeline Usher

Henry Thomas as Frederick Usher

Kate Siegel as Camille L’Espanaye

Rahul Kohli as Napoleon “Leo” Usher

Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher

T’Nia Miller as Victorine LaFourcade

Michael Trucco as Rufus Griswold

Katie Parker as Annabel Lee

Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero “Perry” Usher

Matt Biedel as William “Bill-T” Wilson

Crystal Balint as Morella Usher

Ruth Codd as Juno Usher

Kyliegh Curran as Lenore Usher

Carl Lumbly as C. Auguste Dupin

Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym

Annabeth Gish as Eliza Usher

Robert Longstreet as William Longfellow

Paola Nuñez as Dr. Alessandra “Al” Ruiz

Igby Rigney as Toby

Aya Furukawa as Tina

Daniel Jun as Julius

Sarah-Jane Redmond as Mrs. Longfellow

Nicholas Lea as Judge John Neal

Molly C. Quinn as Jenny

JayR Tinaco as Faraj

Alex Essoe as Court Witness

The Fall of the House of Usher Plot

The show is based on a short story by Edgar Allan Poe with the same title. A nameless narrator travels to the grand estate of an old friend, Roderick Usher, who writes him a letter explaining his terminal illness and pleading for the narrator’s companionship. Madeline, Roderick’s sister, is also suspiciously unwell, and the visit, the mansion, and Madeline’s condition only get creepier from there. The story ends with a live burial, the storyteller running away, and the house nearly collapsing.

The series will adapt this story, as well as others from Poe’s canon, very loosely. It’s a “wicked horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe,” according to the official synopsis.

Fortunato Pharmaceuticals is an enterprise that Roderick and Madeline Usher, two ruthless siblings, have constructed for themselves. When the Usher dynasty’s heirs start passing away at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth, however, long-buried mysteries are revealed.

The Fall of the House of Usher Trailer

The Fall of the House of Usher’s first complete trailer, which presented an accurate depiction of the updated Edgar Allen Poe adaption, was released in September 2023. The Usher family is given prominent placement, and it is made clear that their actions will shock audiences everywhere. Numerous references to Poe’s work can be seen, most notably the now-iconic phrase “Nevermore” from his poem The Raven.

The trailer for The Fall of the House of Usher is 2 minutes and 44 seconds long, and it tells a lot about the film. The tone and concept are set effectively, and it’s made clear that while centered on the works of a famous horror author, the film will include a diverse cast delivering witty one-liners.

It’s possible that Mike Flanagan’s latest series, which blends Poe’s concepts with the concept of a corrupt family of pharmaceutical moguls, could be his most successful to date because of the present setting, which will generate numerous intriguing plot options.

The Fall of the House of Usher Episodes

There are a total of eight episodes in The Fall of the House of Usher. The episode titles are as follows:

Episode 1: “A Midnight Dreary”

Episode 2: “The Masque of the Red Death”

Episode 3: “Murder in the Rue Morgue”

Episode 4: “The Black Cat”‘

Episode 5: “The Tell-Tale Heart”

Episode 6: “Goldbug”

Episode 7: “The Pit and the Pendulum”

Episode 8: “The Raven”

Where to watch The Fall of the House of Usher?

Netflix is the only place you can see The Fall of the House of Usher right now. Right now, you can get your hands on all eight episodes to satisfy your blood and guts fix. If you, like us, have already watched the series, Netflix has lots of other new content for you to enjoy right now.