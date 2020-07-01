COD Warzone and Modern Warfare: the new update depotenzia MP5 and Grau

Share it:

The development team of Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare has kept the promise made a few days ago and with the mid-season 4 update, nicknamed Season 4 Reloaded, has introduced a long series of modifications to the weapons that should give a good shake to the goal.

The changes mainly concern the assault rifle Grau and the submachine gun MP5, which are now much less effective and seem to no longer be the first choice in their category. Both weapons deal less damage especially over long distances, thus preventing players from using them both as "sniper rifles" and as weapons for close combat. To make the other assault rifles more interesting to users, Infinity Ward has also decided to increase the number of bullets in the magazine of many of them and enhance a pair of them (the FAL, for example, can in some cases eliminate with one shot to the head). Also not without tweaks are i tactical rifles and i sniper rifles, which in this case have been upgraded and deal more damage over the long haul.

In short, the game balances seem to have been dismantled thanks to this patch and there is now nothing left to do but wait as the situation will evolve to find out which will be the next most popular weapons by users.

