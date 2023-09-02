Choona Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

It’s an exhilarating journey through a maelstrom of vengeance and pandemonium as the resilient outcasts unite to settle the score with the formidable politician Shukla Ji.

The stars appear to be aligned for this crew of anomalies, as evidenced by the numerous comedic moments, instances of leadership gone awry, astrological insights, and sly espionage.

Jimmy Sheirgill portrays Shukla, a rapacious politician with aspirations to become the following chief minister, in the recently released trailer.

“Choona” is a highly anticipated Indian Hindi-language crime comedy-drama web series that will premiere exclusively on Netflix on August 3, 2023.

This series, created, written, and directed by the gifted Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Flying Saucer Entertainment, promises to deliver a compelling story with a combination of genres that will keep you captivated from beginning to end.

Choona, starring Jimmy Shergill, Arshad Warsi, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Monika Panwar, Namit Das, and Chandan Roy, will premiere on Netflix on August 3, 2023.

Choona Season 1 Release Date

The premiere date of the series was originally set for August 3, 2023, but it was postponed in the last minute. Now, the premiere will occur on September 29, 2023.

Choona Season 1 Cast

Jimmy Shergill

Arshad Warsi

Aashim Gulati

Vikram Kochhar

Monika Panwar

Namit Das

Chandan Roy

Gyanendra Tripathi

Niharika Lyra Dutt

Kishor Chandra Shrivastav

Atul Srivastava

Choona Season 1 Trailer

Choona Season 1 Plot

Pushpendra Nath Misra has Choona’s author, director, and creator. The show’s music was composed by Dhruv Ghanekar, and Aarti Bajaj acts as the editor.

It is produced by Flying Saucer, and its executive producers are Sonali Bhatia and Pushpendra Nath Misra.

The eight-episode series is essentially a robbery escapade and promises to be an entertaining and thrilling experience.

In a surprising turn of events, these apparently unrelated individuals establish an improbable brotherhood.

Their grand scheme entails swiping 600 billion rupees from Shukla’s party office without leaving any traces.

As the release date of August 3, 2023, approaches, viewers are unable to but anticipate the unfolding of this riveting tale of revenge, camaraderie, and an audacious robbery.

“Choona” promises to have been a captivating series who will keep viewers riveted to their screens, anxiously following the exploits of this eccentric cast as they battle a formidable foe.

Choona will concentrate on the group’s strategy as they target their common adversary, Shukla, and steal 600 billion rupees that are protected by high-level security.