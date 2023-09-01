Stealer The Treasure Keeper Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Recently, the first season of the Korean survival variety program Queendom Puzzle was released. As soon as the first episode aired, viewers began to anticipate the remainder of the series.

Soon, the second episode for Queendom Puzzle will air. Mnet has debuted a brand-new K-pop survival program. It is a continuation of the renowned K-pop female group survival television series Queendom.

The premiere episode broadcast on June 13, 2023, and its popularity was already on the rise. They are thrilled to witness the rivalry between veteran and rookie members of various female ensembles.

Queendom Puzzle was a reality program about survival that features 28 members of renowned K-pop groups.

Each week, they will compete individually, as opposed to in groupings as in the Queendom Series. Audiences will vote by selecting seven candidates of their choosing.

The contestant with the lowest score will be removed from the competition. The top seven participants will debut as a female group.

Queendom Puzzle Season 2 Release Date

As of this writing, there has been no official confirmation of Season 2 of Queendom Puzzle. Both the initial series Queendom and the follow-up Queendom 2 were immensely popular with admirers.

Queendom Puzzle, which has a solid roster, is also performing well thus far. If the show continues to broadcast excellent performances and give fan-favorite idols more screen time, its success will probably end up in Queendom Puzzle Season 2.

According to the previous pattern adopted by Mnet, if Season 2 of Queendom Puzzle is released, we can anticipate that it will broadcast in 2024, though this has not been verified by official sources.

Queendom Puzzle Season 2 Cast

Queendom Puzzle Season 2 Plot

Queendom Puzzle, also known within its native language as Kwindeom Peojeul, is a South Korean music endurance reality program.

It is the follow-up to Queendom Season 2 and, in essence, a 2023 spin-off of Mnet’s popular South Korean reality program Queendom.

With the assistance of TikTok, Instagram, along with other social platforms, numerous K-pop groups are gaining a great deal of popularity. Despite this, everyone has a favored ensemble and preferred members of that group.

Taeyeon, a fan-favorite member of the girl group Girls’ Generation, serves as the show’s effervescent presenter, bringing together new generation celebrities and allowing them to flourish like never before.

This extraordinary roster of artists will be competing against each other as individuals instead of as a group for the chance to join an entirely novel group and achieve greater success and recognition.

This event features contestants from Lovelyz, WOO!AH!, Weki Meki, H1-KEY, Triple S, Lightsum, Purple Kiss, AOA, and WJSN, among others.

The contestants will be evaluated according to their performances, as well as the winner will receive various advantages.

The reality drama series has a South Korean singing survivor reality program that chronicles individuals who aspire to become idols of the next generation.

Taeyeon, arguably the most renowned and beloved members of girls’ generation, hosts this program.

In the series, we get up close and personal with competitors from well-known groups who are extraordinarily educated in dance and music.

The plot revolves around the way they live and how they confront and surmount various obstacles. In the following season, the same team will likely advance alongside new competitors.

At this point of writing, we have no new information regarding the issue, yet we are monitoring it closely.

Each female group gave three preliminary performances along with a live return performance. They were to create revival singles, and the public was to vote live following their performances.

The Comeback Singles were published on October 25, 2019, approximately one week prior to the finale.

The victor was determined by accumulating points from the three preliminary performances. Mamamoo won the first season, followed by Oh My Girl in second place.

Mamamoo was given the opportunity to perform a revival concert with new songs and other popular songs in any order they desired. The initial season lasted ten weeks, beginning in August and concluding in late October.