check out the sensational new poster for the DC FanDome!

In view of the event DC FanDome, the highly anticipated virtual convention that will be held in streaming on 22 August in the space of 24 hours, a new poster dedicated to the TV series arrives online Black Lightning.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, the poster is characterized by the use of many comic strips dedicated to the protagonist character of The CW series, and follows two posters dedicated to Flash and Supergirl characterized by the same graphic style.

Filming for most of The CW network's shows dedicated to DC Comics characters is expected to resume by the end of the year, obviously following all the precautions made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic. Flash is Supergirl had to stop work for the sixth and fifth seasons due to the pandemic, with the showrunner of Flash Eric Wallace who reported that the new episodes the plots of the previous season will continue and bring to their epilogue.

To the fans, for now, all that remains is to wait for the arrival of the DC FanDome, which in all likelihood will bring with it several news in the television field for DC: what are your expectations for the event? What announcements do you think will come? As usual, tell us in the comments section.

For more insights, check out Black Lightning's Funko Pop and discover the cameo of the character's creators in the last episode of the third season.