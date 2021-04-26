characteristics, price and technical sheet

Huawei likes to start with 5G and then complete with 4G versions, perhaps for those who give less importance to this aspect. We see it with the high-end lines for some time and also in the Nova, now presenting the Huawei Nova 8 Pro 4G months after the Huawei Nova 8 and 8 Pro with 5G.

The surprise is that we see exactly the same processor, so what they have not placed on this occasion is the modem that provides the possibility of connecting to the latest generation network. Otherwise it is almost a clone of the first Nova 8 Pro, although with a slight improvement in the battery.

Datasheet of Huawei Nova 8 Pro 4G

Huawei Nova 8 Pro 4G Dimensions and weight 163,32 x 74,08 x 7,85 mm

184 grams Screen OLED 6.72 stick 120 Hzz

FullHD+ (2.676×1.236 px)

10 bits, curva Processor Kirin 985 RAM 8 GB Storage 128/256 GB Rear cameras 64 MP f / 1.8

UGA 8 MP f/2.4

Macro 2 MP f/2.4

Depth 2 MP f / 2.4 Frontal camera UGA 32 MP f/2.4

Retrato 16 MP f/2.0 Drums 4.200 mAh Operating system Android 10 + EMUI 11 Connectivity WLAN 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2×2 MIMO, HE160 / 2,4 y 5 GHz

Bluetooth 5.2, compatible con BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC

GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/Beidou/GALILEO/QZSS/NavIC Others DualSIM, fingerprint reader Price Determined

Curved screen and lots of color

Something that the Nova 8 Pro recovered is the big island on the screen to allow the two front cameras to appear as we saw in the Huawei P40 Pro. A solution that is not at all discrete that, however, helps to have a higher percentage of use of the front by the screen than a notch or traditional integration.

That front also integrates a curved screen, very curved, so that this mobile conforms to the design lines of those P40 that we mentioned. Of course, the rear camera module is quite different and also striking, just like its 5G twin and remembering what is being talked about for future Huawei P50s.

Speaking of the screen, this is a 6.72-inch OLED panel with up to 120 Hz refresh rate, thus offering a competitive value in this regard. It houses the fingerprint reader and has a FullHD + resolution, with 10-bit color.

The networks change, the processor does not change

As we said, the Kirin 985 is maintained in this mobile, in this case without the 5G modem. There is possibility of choose storage between 128 or 256 GB, but does not have card expansion. The RAM will be, in any case, 8 GB.

In the battery we see that it rises slightly compared to the Pro 5G when integrating a battery of 4.200 mAh. The fast charge of 66 watts is maintained, which is a considerable value and that in conjunction with a medium-size battery like this can give quite short charging times.

In terms of software, the Nova 8 Pro 4G comes with EMUI 11, which like the rest of the brand’s new models still comes with AppGallery and without access to Google services. Of course, it has Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 6.

Speaking of photography, we see almost the same bet as in the 5G version with a 64 megapixel main sensor, but the lens is f / 1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by an 8 megapixel sensor for the wide angle (lens with f / 2.4 aperture) and the very usual combination of a macro and a lens in this case for depth with f / 2.4 aperture and a small 2 megapixel sensor.

Yes indeed, frontal as we said there are two. It is a wide-angle lens with a 32-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel one for portrait

Versions and prices of the Huawei Nova 8 Pro 4G

For now, the brand has not provided details about the price of this terminal. Has been submitted for the chinese market and we know that it will be available in four colors (green, lilac, black and pearly), and taking into account the price of the Huawei Nova 8 Pro 5G (between 500 and 550 euros to change) it is possible to think that it will be below this, perhaps from 450 euros to change.

We will be waiting to update this information as soon as the brand publishes it, in addition to if there is an international launch.