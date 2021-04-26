Oscar 2021: Frances McDormand is the best actress for ‘Nomadland’

Frances McDormand has been awarded the best leading actress at the 2021 Oscars for ‘Nomadland.’ ‘Only two actresses had three Oscars: Meryl Streep and Ingrid Bergman. It is not entirely a surprise, but this circumstance made the experts doubt, due to the proximity of his last award for ‘Three advertisements on the outskirts‘.

Frances McDormand, by ‘Nomadland’ has been imposed on other favorites such as Carey Mulligan, for ‘A promising young woman‘, Viola Davis, for ‘The mother of blues‘, Andra Day, for ‘The United States against Billie Holiday’ and Vanessa Kirby, for ‘Fragments of a woman’.

McDormand but he already had two statuettes, for ‘Fargo‘ Y ‘Three advertisements on the outskirts‘(‘ Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri ‘), a figure that only Ingrid Bergman, Meryl Streep and Katharine Hepburn (the most awarded interpreter in history, with four) have reached. However, McDormand has raised another statuette tonight as a producer of the same film, confirming the omnipresence of ‘Nomadland’ in the great disciplines, with three of the most important Oscars, Film, director and actress.