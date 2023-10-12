Chainsaw Man Chapter 148 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

“Chainsaw Man” is a Japanese manga series by Tatsuki Fujimoto, alongside the first arc serialized in Weekly Shnen Jump from December 2018 to December 2020 and the second arc commencing in Shnen Jump+ in July 2022, with a total of 15 tankbon volumes as of August 2023.

The plot revolves around Denji, a young man whose merges with a demon named Pochita in exchange for the ability to convert bodily parts into chainsaws.

Denji joins the Public Safety diabolical Hunters, a Japanese government organization that combats diabolical threats.

At the time this article was written, there were no verifiable spoilers obtainable for Chainsaw Man chapters 143 and beyond, so fans have no way of knowing what will happen.

Fans do have verified release details about the issue, which is scheduled to reach within days as opposed to weeks.

The forthcoming chapter is available on the official website of Viz Media, the MangaPlus service of Shueisha, and the Shonen Jump app of Shueisha.

The first two platforms provide free viewing of the first and final three chapters, while the third, a paid service, provides access to the whole series.

In the previous chapter, Denji became agitated when Fumiko informed him that he was being monitored for public safety even in the restroom. In addition, she also revealed a fact that Denji finds surprising.

The previous chapter additionally established the stage for the impending hybrid assault on defenseless civilians.

Therefore, it is possible that Denji will reappear as the Chainsaw Man to combat every hybrid attempting to injure humans.

The release date for The Chainsaw Man Chapter 148 is now official. It is scheduled for release the following week. This Japanese manga continues to be garnering worldwide adoration and praise from readers.

With promotional unedited images circulating in the media, the series is currently starting to receive widespread acclaim from the international audience.

Based on the story’s premise that demons are born from human anxieties, the novel narrative developments are undeniably impressive.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 148 Release Date

On November 1, 2023, readers will be able to access Chapter 148 of Chainsaw Man, and interest is increasing. A countdown clock displays the remaining time until the next chapter of Chainsaw Man is released. The manga will become available in Japan at 11:30 local time.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 148 Trailer

Chainsaw Man Chapter 148 Plot

Balem, the swordsman (Miri Sugo), as well as the other four “weapons” are enjoying themselves at a fast food restaurant, despite Denji’s concern.

Balem then says some frightening things, including that humans, weapons, and demons were created to murder, and that God will absolve us regardless of how many people we kill tomorrow.

There were demons wreaking devastation, but the demonic Hunter had stopped them. While the other seats were vacant, Denji and Hirofumi Yoshida viewed a film.

Kiga-chan, the demon of starvation, intended to construct the Chainsaw Man Church to restore Yoru’s authority by igniting a civil conflict in Japan.

Asa desires to demonstrate her strategic prowess to the adversary by transforming her room into a weapon.

Asa is now under the supervision of Yoshida and is in critical condition. Fans are excited to see how their capture will affect the narrative.

The previous chapter began with Denji being moved by his appearance on the blind. His date only agreed to spend time with him if he could touch the cadaver of the deceased demon still in the theater.

In the latter portion of the chapter, as opposed to keeping her promise to Den Ji, the female was observed singing karaoke. Following this, the admirers recognized the reference to the actual song and surrounded her.

They were each there to combat Denji, who managed to defeat them all by himself. In the final moments, the girl stood with a bat for baseball next to Daisy.

She then confesses that she dislikes him slightly, disclosing that he failed to safeguard her parents during his battle against Aki Hayakawa, the Gun Fiend. When her home was devastated, she as well as her parents became entombed beneath the debris.

After escaping, she yelled for assistance to Denji, but he did not hear her. Then, Fumiko reveals that she witnessed Denji transform back into a human and start weeping, at which point she realized that the Chainsaw Man was just a child.