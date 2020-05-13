Share it:

I Know This Much Is True: Will You Have A Season 2 On HBO?

HBO’s latest famous series and family saga ‘I Know This Much Is True’ is based on the Wally Lamb 1998 novel, in which we can see parallel lives of identical twin brothers in a story of betrayal, sacrifice, and forgiveness. The main scene was described as his troubled twin brother Thomas cuts his hand in a public library. Director Derek Cianfrance described the scene sadder when the Lamb brought them on the scene. According to the director, this scene was the most terrifying.

‘I know this much is True’ renewing Lamb’s story like a true epic. Cianfrance clings to the performance of each actor, choosing to focus on the emotions of the characters with rhythms of acting and fantastic dialogues with intelligent camera actions.

The main story defines Dominick Birdsey as he struggles to care for his twin brother, Thomas while discovering the truth about his own family history.

The cast:

Three times Oscar-nominee Mark Ruffalo stars as the twin brothers, Dominick and Thomas. Mellisa Leo as their mother, Rosie O’Donnell stars as a social worker, Imogen Poots as Domirick’s live-in girlfriend and others.

The Gist:

The dual role of Ruffalo is not a gimmick in any way, as he played both the roles with such a great skill that the viewer quickly forgets that both twins are played by the same actor.

The story of the Birdsey brothers seems like it’s going to be relentlessly depressing, where Dominick is going to spend the rest of his miniseries trying to get his brother out of the hatch.

Will it have a Season 2 on HBO?

This story of two brothers will arrive on HBO on May 10, 2020.

