The Morning Show Season 3 Episode 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and More Details

The American drama series ‘The Morning Show,’ starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, is also known by the title ‘Morning Wars’ in other parts of the world. The show’s release date was November 1, 2019, on Apple TV+. The book by Brian Stelter served as inspiration for the show, which examined the personalities and customs of the morning newscast.

The plot of the show centers on what happens after a male co-anchor is fired due to charges of sexual misconduct. Season one follows Alex as she fights to save her job as a news anchor, while season two centers on the CEO’s attempts to rehire her against the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak and Bradley’s personal difficulties. The show’s third season is about to air after two successful seasons, so we thought we’d provide you with a complete timetable for the whole thing.

The Morning Show Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date

On Wednesday, October 18 at around 12 a.m. (ET/PT) and 5 a.m. (GMT), the seventh episode of Season 3 of The Morning Show will be made available. Of course, the rate at which Apple uploads new episodes is a major factor. However, this should occur quite close to the official release date.

Subtitles for The Morning Show have been made accessible since the film’s debut; the dubbed version of the 54-minute chapter is currently streaming online.

The Morning Show Story

Alex Levy is a co-anchor of The Morning Show (TMS), an award-winning morning news program that airs on the UBA network out of New York City and is widely credited with revolutionizing American television.

Season 1 follows Alex as she struggles to keep her job as a top news anchor after being paired with Bradley Jackson, a field reporter whose series of abrupt choices increasingly threatens the network, following the dismissal of her on-air partner of 15 years, Mitch Kessler, in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal.

As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the United States and the show itself, the network CEO tries to persuade Alex to come back for Season 2. In the meantime, Bradley is struggling with a crisis of self.

The Morning Show Season 3 Cast

Jennifer Aniston as Alexandra “Alex” Levy

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Greta Lee as Stella Bak

Mark Duplass as Charlie “Chip” Black

Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson

Néstor Carbonell as Yanko Flores

Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

Janina Gavankar as Alison Namazi

Holland Taylor as Cybil Reynolds

Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini

Jon Hamm as Paul Marks

Natalie Morales as Kate Danton

Nicole Beharie as Christina Hunter

Tig Notaro as Amanda Robinson

Stephen Fry as Leonard Cromwell

The Morning Show Season 3 Plot

The official plot summary for Season 3 is as follows:

When a tech giant shows interest in UBA, it calls into question the network’s future and strains loyalties in Season 3 of The Morning Show. When people in the press have to deal with their own personal convictions, unexpected alliances arise and private truths become weapons.

The Morning Show Season 3 Episode 6 Ending

Stella and Paul wrap up the show by debating the interview’s merits before it airs. After this, Paul discloses that Stella was actually the Stanford student who gave him his money-making concept. He presses her to explain her reluctance to share her emotions.

Stella has decided to resign from her post since she does not wish to negatively impact the merger. But Paul insists that UBA needs her presence. He plans to fire Cory and promote Stella to manage operations in his absence. Stella has mixed feelings about this idea.

The Morning Show Season 3 Episodes

There will be eight new episodes of “The Morning Show” in Season 3. On September 13, the first two episodes were released, and on October 25, the series finale is due. Here is when you can expect to see episodes from Season 3 of “The Morning Show.”

Episode 1: The Kármán Line – September 13, 2023

Episode 2: Ghost in the Machine – September 13, 2023

Episode 3: White Noise – September 20, 2023

Episode 4: The Green Light – September 27, 2023

Episode 5: Love Island – October 4, 2023

Episode 6: The Stanford Student – October 11, 2023

Episode 7: TBA – October 18, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – October 25, 2023

The Morning Show Season 3 Trailer

The new The Morning Show season 3 teaser trailer, like the last one, provides a sneak peek at the next drama. For at least part of season 3, Alex and Bradley are at odds again, though it seems possible that they will eventually reconcile for the good of their morning show. Whatever truths are revealed as a result of the breaches, it appears that their dispute will intensify.

The new teaser also features heavily the interesting arrival of Jon Hamm’s new character to the show. The audience’s confidence in his takeover of UBA is understandably shaky. Drama seems to be in abundance in the season 3 teaser for The Morning Show.

Where to watch The Morning Show Season 3?

The Morning Show was created just for Apple TV Plus. A paid Apple TV membership is required to access episodes. At the moment, new customers can try the streaming service for free for 7 days.