Detective Pikachu 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Despite almost five years having elapsed since the release of Detective Pikachu 2, Legendary is hard at work on a sequel. Video games, a trading card game, and an animated TV program all contributed to Pokémon’s meteoric rise to fame when it debuted in the mid-1990s.

The hit TV program popularized the expression “Gotta Catch ‘Em All!” and featured characters like Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu. Despite the widespread use of the Pokémon intellectual property (IP), the 2019 Legendary film was the first live-action adaptation from The Pokémon Company.

The second Pokémon film to include live-action actors is Detective Pikachu 2. Legendary Pictures revealed in 2016 that they had acquired the rights to make live-action Pokémon films and that their first project would be based on the 2016 game Detective Pikachu.

It was a bold choice by the studio, considering Detective Pikachu deviates from the most iconic storyline of the brand—that of a Pokémon trainer—but it paid off. Legendary anticipated the film’s smashing success, since Detective Pikachu 2 had been announced months before Pokémon’s live-action premiere.

Detective Pikachu 2 Release Date

Although Detective Pikachu 2 is definitely in the works, an official release date has not been announced just yet. Production for the first film began in January 2018 and wrapped in May 2019. Production on the sequel has yet to begin since there is no sign that a screenplay has been written.

The current estimate puts the release of the sequel at least 2025 away; however, we would gladly be corrected on this.

Detective Pikachu 2 Cast

Well, this is hardly surprising. The sequel’s cast is in the dark as well, along with the story and crew, since the company has just begun the process of recruiting a writer to complete a functional screenplay. After the first franchise ends, there are three more that I’ve highlighted; each of these three paths would have quite distinct main protagonists.

The casting of Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu’s voice actor (with a brief appearance as Harry Goodman) is undeniably a coup for WB, and the studio may go to some lengths to retain the ‘Deadpool’ actor on board. Even in supporting parts, his presence will help create the world, which is great news for the studio and the forthcoming sequel.

Regarding the second main character, Justice Smith—whose backstory was the center of the original film—may come back to play Tim Goodman, but again, nothing is officially confirmed. When the future of the franchise is more clearly defined, his future with the franchise will also be determined.

Among the potential actors returning for Detective Pikachu 2 are:

Ryan Reynolds as Detective Pikachu/Harry

Justice Smith as Tim

Kathryn Newton as Lucy

Detective Pikachu 2 Plot

The first film’s plot centers on Tim Goodman, accompanied by his Pokémon Pikachu, going back to Ryme City in search of his father, Harry Goodman, a detective in Ryme City. Though everyone else can only hear Pikachu’s endearing “Pika Pika” sound, Tim seems to comprehend every word the Pokémon says. By the film’s conclusion, the logic behind this stands.

Here we see Harry stumble into Howard Clifford’s plan to fuse individuals with their Pokémon to alter the world fundamentally. For the sake of implementing this “evolution” strategy, Clifford fused with Mewtwo. Nonetheless, Pikachu vanquishes him in combat. As a result, it turns out that Harry was never really absent. His father could only be understood by Tim since he was usually in Pikachu.

There was no clear way for a direct sequel in the first film, so we have no idea what the plot of the sequel will be. Are Tim Goodman and Pikachu going to come back for the sequel?

So, what does Ryan Reynolds’ character have to do with the plot now that Pikachu has lost his soul? Is his presence in the film guaranteed? I was wondering whether, similar to the previous film, the plot would center on Mewtwo and the Pokémon’s supernatural abilities. Even if there are no specifics at this time, it is obvious that we have many questions.

Detective Pikachu 2 Director

When it comes to the sequel, “Detective Pikachu” director Rob Letterman is out. Directing “Detective Pikachu 2” is Jonathan Krisel’s first foray into feature films. Krisel has written and directed several critically praised and inventive television comedies over the last decade, such as “Portlandia,” “Baskets,” and “Tim and Eric. Awesome Show, Great Job!”

Detective Pikachu 2 Trailer

Due to the early stage of development, there is no trailer for Detective Pikachu 2.

Where to watch Detective Pikachu 2?

Like the first, we expect Detective Pikachu 2 to have a theatrical release.