Cate Blanchett in Pinocchio, here is the whole cast of the film by Guillermo Del Toro

Cate Blanchett, Tim Blake Nelson and Finn Wolfhard are just the latest additions to a stellar cast he will bring to the screen Pinocchio, a film by Guillermo Del Toro.

It will be a movie. It will be a musical. It will be animated. It will be in stop-motion. And it will have a spectacular cast.

This and much more can already be said about the project dedicated to Pinocchio written, directed and produced by Guillermo Del Toro (together with co-director Marc Gustafson and co-screenwriter Patrick McHale), and for which the Oscar-winning director will also sign the lyrics of the songs in collaboration with Katz, to the music of Alexander Desplat, and will take care of the sets (helped by Guy Davis and Curt Enderle).

The film that will be distributed at the cinema and on Netflix, can boast, as we said, a first level cast: Ewan McGregor will play the role of Jiminy Cricket, while the newcomer Gregory Mann will be Pinocchio, and David Bradley will play Geppetto.

Then there are the Oscar winners Christoph Waltz and Cate Blanchett, Tim Blake Nelson, Finn Wolfhard, John Turturro, Ron Perlman and Burn Gorman, in addition to the already rumored Tilda Swinton.

As previously reported, Del Toro's feature film will be set in the fascist era, and will be "a story of love and disobedience, in which Pinocchio struggles to live up to his father's expectations".