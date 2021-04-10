Cruella evolves in style in latest trailer for Disney + movie starring Emma Stone

There is very little left to enjoy the new Disney live action movie. In fact, Cruella It will premiere on May 28, 2021. And it will also do so simultaneously in theaters and on Disney + through Premium Access at an additional cost.

If you are biting your nails wanting to see this movie starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, you can rest assured; Disney has released a spectacular new trailer that will quench your thirst (for a little while). You can see it below these lines. And we anticipate that it is a good example of the evolution that the character will undergo throughout the film.

As for the film itself, we remind you that it is a live action feature film that tells the rebellious beginnings of one of the most famous villains, none other than the legendary Cruella de Vil. And indeed, it will be easy for many to associate this story with that of the latest Joker movie.

Cruella will be set in the London of the 70s, in the middle of the punk rock revolution. And it tells the story of a young con artist named Estella, an intelligent and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends two young thieves who are fascinated by her desire for adventure, and together they will build their own lives on the streets of London.

The fact is that, one day, Estella’s style for fashion reaches the ears of Baroness Von Hellman, a fashion legend played by the two-Oscar winner Emma Thompson. However, their relationship brings to light certain events that will make Estella choose her evil side and become a vengeful Cruella.

On the other hand, the movie is directed by Craig Gillespie (Yo, Tonya) from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, with a story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. Producers are Andrew Gunn (put yourself in my place), Marc Platt (The return of Mary Poppins) and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin), with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close serving as executive producers.

Additionally, costume designer Jenny Beavan, a two-time Oscar winner (Mad Max: Fury Road, A room with a view) has been commissioned to create the film’s dazzling costumes.